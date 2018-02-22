Copper and gold miner Kaz Minerals on Thursday reported a hefty jump in full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $503m from $67m. Copper production rose to 259,000 tonnes from 143,500 tonnes a year earlier after the Kaz ramped up sulphide concentrators at the Bozshakol and Aktogay mines. The company said 2018 it expected copper production to be between 270,000-300,000 tonnes but at a slightly lower average grade. "Following the successful ramp-up to date of ...

