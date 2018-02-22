Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-22 11:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 22 February, 2018, the Special General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Parda str 6.



Out of 29 796 841 votes 21 692 737 votes were represented at the Meeting, i.e. 72,84% of the voting rights.



The Special General Meeting of the Shareholders decided the following:



1. Recall of members from Supervisory Board



With 21 692 736 votes in favour to recall Gunnar Kobin from Supervisory Board from 22.02.2018



2. Election of Members of Supervisory Board



With 21 692 736 votes in favour to elect Andre Veskimeister as a new Supervisory Board member from 22.02.2018.





Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee