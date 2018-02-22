Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Operations Update



This announcement is deemed to contain Inside Information as defined under theMarket Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan' or the "Company')

Successful Stimulation of the

Blazh-1 well Increases Production

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan'), an independent, oil & gas company listed on the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that production from the Blazh-1 well on the Monastyretska field hasnearlydoubled to 63bpd following the successful completion of a work-over to stimulate the well.

The Blazh-1 well is being monitored as part of a reservoir surveillance program aimed at optimizing the performance of the entire field. As a result of this stimulation, Cadogan's current production (oil and gas combined) has increased to219boepd (205boepd net to Cadogan).

The team and the equipment have been relocated to the Blazh-3 well to execute a work-over and chemical treatment. This operation is scheduled to be completed in approximately four weeks.

The Monastyretska field is located in the Lviv region of Western Ukraine. Oil produced from the field has a negligible gas and water content, is treated locally and exported by truck by the buyers. The Group holds a 100 per cent working interest in the license.

Cadogan is an independent oil and gas company. Cadogan operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

