Study reveals the state of network quality ahead of the mobile industry's largest exhibition

An on-going study of mobile telephone networks in Barcelona in the weeks ahead of Mobile World Congress is indicating that Movistar's users are getting the best average 4G download speed test results. However, in terms of latency, users on Vodafone's network have been getting the faster performance, with an impressive average of 35ms.

The new study, published by Tutela, the crowdsourced mobile experience company, has been analyzing data from over 30,000 mobile users over the 14 days leading up to MWC in Barcelona and has so far gathered over 1.7 million results.

Tutela is continuing to track mobile quality in Barcelona throughout the event

Over 55% of data from Android phones came from Samsung devices, indicating that they may have the most significant Android market share in the area by a large margin, with LG in second place.

Tutela collects data from over 250 million subscriber handsets across the globe by running in the background of over 2,000 different popular mobile applications. The anonymous signal quality data is then transferred back to a on a cloud-based database and analytics platform for mobile companies to analyze and act-on. Insights include comparisons of mobile carriers, coverage maps, mobile usage trends, comparisons of mobile device types as well as detailed technical network performance statistics.

Tom Luke, Vice President, Tutela, said: "Our live dashboard has been reporting the experience of our users in the Barcelona area over the past 14 days in the lead-up to the event. The points we have highlighted are literally the tip of the iceberg in terms of the wealth of insight that can be extracted from our data. Our method of collecting data provides gives us a comprehensive view of mobile performance, everywhere in the world, all of the time."

Tutela does not collect any personal information or unique device data. This protects the device owner's privacy, and ensures compliance with data protection and privacy laws such as the EU Data Protection Directive, GDPR and COPPA.

