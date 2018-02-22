FTSE 250 shopping centre operator Intu Properties - which announced a £3.4bn merger with Hammerson back in December - posted a rise in profit for the year on Thursday as like-for-like net rental income grew for the third successive year. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit increased to £227.2m from £188.3m, as LFL net rental rose 0.5%. However this was down from a 1.8% increase in 2016 and a 3.6% jump in 2016. Net rental income was up £13m to £460m, thanks in part to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...