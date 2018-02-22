Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Baxter's Quarterly Sales Grew 5%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 12%

Stock Monitor: iRhythm Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BAX. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 01, 2018. The drug and medical device maker outperformed top-and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and full year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Baxter Intl. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IRTC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Baxter International most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BAX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the fourth quarter 2017, Baxter's worldwide sales totaled approximately $2.77 billion compared to $2.65 billion in Q4 2016, reflecting an increase of 5% on a reported basis, 3% on a constant currency basis, and 2% on an operational basis compared to the prior year's comparable period. Operational sales were adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, generic competition for US cyclophosphamide, the Claris Injectables (Claris) acquisition, and select strategic product exits the company is undertaking. Baxter's revenues were negatively impacted by approximately $70 million as a result of temporary manufacturing disruptions in Puerto Rico due to the impact of Hurricane Maria during the reported quarter. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.76 billion.

For full year (FY) 2017, Baxter's worldwide sales totaled approximately $10.56 billion compared to $10.16 billion in FY16, reflecting an increase of 4% on both reported and constant currency basis, and 5% on an operational basis compared to the prior year's same period.

On GAAP basis, Baxter reported a net loss from continuing operations of $61 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for Q4 2017. These results included special items totaling $415 million net after-tax, which included a net tax charge of $322 million related to the estimated impact of US tax reform. The Company reported net income of $240 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q4 2016.

On an adjusted basis, Baxter's net income from continuing operations totaled $354 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $312 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in Qr4 2016. The Company's results exceeded Wall Street's estimates of $0.59 per share.

For FY17, Baxter reported GAAP income from continuing operations of $724 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to GAAP income from operations of $4.97 billion, or $9.01 per diluted share, in FY16.

On an adjusted basis, Baxter's income from continuing operations totaled approximately $1.38 billion, or $2.48 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $1.08 billion, or $1.96 per share, in FY16.

Baxter's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Baxter's sales in the US were $1.13 billion, increasing 1% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's International sales totaled $1.65 billion in the reported quarter, representing an 8% growth on a reported basis and a 4% increase on a constant currency basis.

For Q4 2017, global sales for Hospital Products totaled $1.71 billion compared to $1.63 billion in Q4 2016, advancing 5% on a reported basis, 3% on a constant currency basis, and 1% operationally compared to the prior year's same period. Performance in the reported quarter benefited from continued strength in the Company's US fluid systems business as well as favorable demand for injectable pharmaceuticals. Hospital Products Q4 2017 sales were negatively impacted by approximately $70 million as a result of the Hurricane Maria related manufacturing disruptions.

For Q4 2017, Renal's sales were approximately $1.07 billion compared to $1.02 billion in Q4 2016, reflecting growth of 5% on a reported basis, 3% on a constant currency basis, and 4% operationally. Sales growth in Renal was driven by solid performance globally across both chronic and acute renal therapies.

Cash Matters

In FY17, Baxter generated $1.85 billion in operating cash flow, an increase of $229 million on a y-o-y basis driven by improved operational performance and the continuing impact of programs focused on improving the Company's working capital. In addition, Baxter reduced capital spending by $85 million to $634 million on a y-o-y basis. As a result, the Company generated an increase of $314 million in free cash flow to $1.22 billion in FY17.

Outlook

For full-year 2018, Baxter is forecasting sales growth of 6% to 7% on a reported basis and approximately 4% on both a constant currency and operational basis. The Company expects earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $2.72 to $2.80 per diluted share.

For Q1 2018, Baxter is projecting sales growth of approximately 5% to 6% on a reported basis, or 1% to 2% on a constant currency basis. Operational sales are expected to be flat to up 1% compared to the prior year's period. The Company expects earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $0.60 to $0.62 per diluted share for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Baxter's stock marginally advanced 0.01%, ending the trading session at $67.05.

Volume traded for the day: 2.49 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.96%; previous six-month period - up 9.72%; past twelve-month period - up 34.21%; and year-to-date - up 3.73%

After yesterday's close, Baxter's market cap was at $36.59 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 51.42.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors