Innovators from Google and Safelite Reveal How to Achieve Customer Relationship Excellence at the 14th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

Flagship event will examine artificial intelligence (AI) and automation as new tools to foster customer satisfaction

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb.22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Julian Chu, Director, Global Customer Experience, Google, will be moderating a panel discussion on Revolutionary AI? Yes. But How Do I Get There? at the 14th Annual Customer Contact East: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking placeApril 8 - 11, 2018 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Marco Island, Florida.

Expert panelists including Gabriele Masili, General Manager, Windows and Devices Group Support Business Unit,Microsoft, Crystal Collier, Head of Strategy, Programs & Insights, Electronic Arts (EA), and Adrian Guenther, Vice President, Individual Annuity Customer Service, Lincoln Financial Group, will be sharing their current thinking and approach to automation and AI. They will discuss the necessary tools, processes and responsibilities in implementing AI, including how to engage talent in integrating automated solutions and important lessons learned.

Renee Cacchillo, Senior Vice President, Customer, Brand and Technology, Safelite Group, will give a keynote presentation, Safelite's Journey to Customer Excellence: Transforming Business by Being Purpose Driven. Renee will explain how when Safelite became more agile as an organization, it drove superior customer engagement, satisfaction and truly memorable customer service. Key take-aways will include guidelines on how to avoid the fear of moving from a traditional organizational structure to one that provides flexibility and takes advantage of cross-team talent. Renee will highlight the best ways to listen to your customers, move fast to provide the tools they need to do business with you, and have them walking away feeling they were in control the entire time!

Renee brings a wealth of experience and best practice knowledge to her role at the Safelite Group, including delivering results in fast-paced, consumer-focused businesses such as Bob Evans and Mimi's Café Restaurants, Bath & Body Works/Limited Brands, Hallmark and Dillard's Department Stores. At Accenture, she led large scale system implementations in change management.

