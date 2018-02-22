Outsourcing giant Serco confirmed a 2% slide in reported revenue to £2.95bn in its 2017 results on Thursday, which it said comprised a 6% organic decline from net contract attrition, partially offset by a 4% currency benefit. The FTSE 250 company said order intake was up 36% at £3.4bn, including Grafton prison in Australia - which was the group's largest ever contract win - and more than 30 other contract awards worth more than £10m each across the UK, Europe, America and the Middle East. It ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...