Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Sensata's Quarterly Revenues Grew 6.6% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 14.5%

Stock Monitor: Cognex Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, Sensata's revenues grew 6.6% to $840.5 million from $788.4 million in Q4 2016. Excluding a 1.4% positive effect from changes in foreign exchange rates, the Company recorded an organic revenue growth of 5.2% in the reported quarter. Sensata's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $817.9 million.

For Q4 2017, Sensata's net income was $169.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $66.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net income totaled $149.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to $131.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the year earlier same quarter. Changes in foreign exchange rates increased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by $0.04 in Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.85 per share.

For the full year FY17, Sensata's revenues were $3.31 billion, reflecting an increase of 3.3% from $3.20 billion for FY16. Excluding a 0.7% negative effect from changes in foreign exchange rates, Sensata reported an organic revenue growth of 4.0% in FY17.

For FY17, Sensata recorded a net income of $408.4 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, compared to $262.4 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $548.7 million, or $3.19 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $494.8 million, or $2.89 per diluted share, for FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Sensata's Performance Sensing segment's revenues totaled $634.70 million, up 7.9% compared to $587.99 million in Q4 2016. The segment's profit was $180.70 million in the reported quarter versus $161.99 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, Sensata's Sensing Solutions segment's reported revenues advanced 11.9% to $180.70 million compared to $161.99 million in Q4 2016. The segment recorded a profit of $67.54 million in the reported quarter versus $63.18 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

Cash Matters

Sensata's cash balance was $753.1 million as at December 31, 2017, an improvement from $351.4 million as at December 31, 2016. During FY17, the Company's operating cash flow totaled $557.6 million, reflecting an increase of 6.9% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's free cash flow grew 5.6% to $413.1 million on a y-o-y basis in FY17.

Outlook

For FY18, Sensata anticipates revenues to be between $3.44 billion and $3.54 billion, which would represent an organic revenue growth of between 3% and 5% on a y-o-y basis. Additionally, the Company expects adjusted net income to be between $617 million and $645 million, and adjusted EPS to be between $3.57 and $3.73 for FY18, reflecting an organic growth of 9% to 13%.

For Q1 2018, Sensata is projecting revenues to be in the range of $849 million and $873 million, which would represent an organic revenue growth of between 3% and 5%. The Company is estimating adjusted EPS to be between $0.81 and $0.85 for Q1 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Sensata Technologies Holding's stock was slightly down 0.30%, ending the trading session at $53.34.

Volume traded for the day: 666.70 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 11.57%; previous six-month period - up 23.42%; past twelve-month period - up 26.19%; and year-to-date - up 4.36%

After yesterday's close, Sensata Technologies Holding's market cap was at $9.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.51.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

