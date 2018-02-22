Active-Investors: Wired News - QuickLogic Announces Agreement with Aldec; Set to Collaborate for eFPGA Simulation Flow

Stock Monitor: Amkor Technology Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on QuickLogic Corp. (NASDAQ: QUIK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=QUIK as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 20, 2018, the Company, which is a leading developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, display bridge, and programmable logic solutions, announced a definitive agreement with Aldec, a leading design verification EDA Company, to deliver seamless simulation support for its embedded FPGA technology (eFPGA). The Company further added that its eFPGA customers could henceforth perform design verification using Aldec's industry-proven Active-HDL FPGA Design and Simulation Software. QuickLogic is currently the leading provider of OEMs that help maximize battery life for highly differentiated, immersive user experiences with Smartphone, Wearable, Hearable, and IoT devices. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company QuickLogic. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMKR

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, QuickLogic most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=QUIK

The Announcement

QuickLogic stated that Aldec's multiple years of expertise in the niche enables its customers to work in a seamless environment as part of the Active-HDL tool suite. Active-HDL, according to the Company, is a Windows-based integrated FPGA Design Creation and Simulation solution for team-based environments. The Company's Aurora development tool suite will aid easy design migration to and from the Aldec simulation environment for designers embedding eFPGA technology into their SoC designs.

The combination of the two tool sets, according to the Company, is set to deliver designers higher performance and low power consumption and offer post-manufacturing design flexibility in order to support design fixes, optimization, upgrades, market variants, and rapidly-evolving standards or market requirements. QuickLogic viewed the announcement as a step to streamline the step of simulation for its eFPGA customers, where simulation, according to the Company, is considered a crucial design verification step to ensure proper functionality of design. The collaboration is further expected to reduce the time to compile and execute their embedded FPGA designs, and subsequently, reduce their time-to-market.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on February 14, 2018, QuickLogic reported its Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 operating results for the 3-month and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2018.

In the eFPGA segment, the Company completed its test chip tape-out for GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX® FD-SOI Process. The Company further collaborated with Mentor® to optimize its Precision Synthesis software to support the ArcticProTM architecture used in QuickLogic's eFPGA.

Under the terms of the announcement with Mentor®, on December 14, 2017, the Company stated that it would distribute the new version of Precision Synthesis from Mentor® as part of its Aurora development tool suite to deliver high performance synthesis technology to eFPGA designers in their next SoC with embedded FPGA IP. The tools from both Companies had been tuned for implementation efficiency and design performance to enable the effective targeting of designs to the eFPGA IP. The combination of the two tools, according to the Company, would deliver a seamless development environment supporting a complete design flow, from RTL to programming bit-stream, for the embedded FPGA portion of the design.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, QuickLogic's stock dropped 5.11%, ending the trading session at $1.67.

Volume traded for the day: 385.64 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 263.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.37%; previous six-month period - up 31.50%; and past twelve-month period - up 3.73%

After yesterday's close, QuickLogic's market cap was at $133.15 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors