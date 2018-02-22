Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Quest Diagnostics' Q4 Adjusted EPS Grew 6.9% Y-o-Y and Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Agilent Technologies Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Quest Diagnostics' net revenues grew to $1.94 billion from $1.86 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's net revenue numbers topped market consensus estimates of $1.93 billion. DIS revenues were $1.85 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.77 billion in Q4 FY16.

The diagnostic information services provider's net income attributable to common shareholders came in at $254 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $155 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $180 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 from $173 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in the previous year's same quarter. Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $1.39 per diluted share.

In FY17, Quest Diagnostics' net revenues came in at $7.71 billion, up 2.6% from $7.52 billion in the previous year. The Company's net income attributable to common shareholders grew to $772 million, or $5.50 per diluted share, in FY17 from $645 million, or $4.51 per diluted share, in FY16. Meanwhile, the Company reported an adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders of $740 million, or $5.67 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $682 million, or $5.15 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

For the reported quarter, the Company's cost of services was $1.19 billion versus $1.16 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's net total operating costs and expenses were $1.67 billion for the reported quarter compared to $1.59 billion in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted operating income came in at $317 million, or 16.4% of revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $305 million, or 16.4% of revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the full year FY17, Quest Diagnostics' net cash provided by operating activities was $1.18 billion, up from $1.07 billion in FY16. The Company had $137 million in cash and cash equivalents as on December 31, 2017, compared to $359 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt balance was $3.75 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $3.73 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In its earnings release, Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors hiked the quarterly dividend per share by 11% to $0.50 from $0.45, payable on April 18, 2018, to shareholders of record as on April 04, 2018.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, Quest Diagnostics' management expects revenues to be in the range of $7.70 billion to $7.77 billion, rising in the band of 4% and 5%. Furthermore, the Company anticipates diluted earnings per share to be between $5.42 and $5.62 for the full year FY18, while adjusted diluted earnings per share is projected to be in the range of $6.50 to $6.70.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Quest Diagnostics' stock slightly fell 0.34%, ending the trading session at $101.91.

Volume traded for the day: 839.06 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 9.53%; past twelve-month period - up 6.30%; and year-to-date - up 3.47%

After yesterday's close, Quest Diagnostics' market cap was at $13.96 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.26.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

