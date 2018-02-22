Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: Nu Skin Enterprises Boosted its Dividend By 1.5%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 23, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 23, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 22, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on NUS:

Dividend Declared

On February 15, 2018, Nu Skin announced that its board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.365 from the previous $0.36 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on February 26, 2018.

"Raising our dividend for the 17th consecutive year indicates our ongoing commitment to increasing shareholder value by utilizing our strong financial position," said Ritch Wood, CEO.

Nu Skin's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.11%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.91% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for seventeen years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Nu Skin has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.41 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Nu Skin is forecasted to report earnings of $4.01 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.46 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Nu Skin's cash and cash equivalents totaled $426.40 million compared to $357.25 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's total assets on December 31, 2017, were $1.59 billion, while total liabilities came in at $886.28 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Nu Skin

On January 25, 2018, Nu Skin announced the consumer launch of ageLOC LumiSpa, the first-of-its-kind, dual-action skin care device that treats and cleanses the skin. The Company stated that following successful market previews, ageLOC LumiSpa is now available in the Americas and Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) regions with launches to follow in North Asia, Greater China, and Southeast Asia over the next three months.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The Company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The Company sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Nu Skin Enterprises' stock slightly rose 0.42%, ending the trading session at $71.66.

Volume traded for the day: 774.35 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 369.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.16%; previous three-month period - up 12.58%; past twelve-month period - up 49.04%; and year-to-date - up 5.03%

After yesterday's close, Nu Skin Enterprises' market cap was at $3.97 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.29.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.01%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry.

