Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AMETEK's Quarterly Sales Jumped 17%; Adjusted EPS Surged 21%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

AMETEK's fourth quarter 2017 sales were a record $1.14 billion, up 17% compared to sales of $972.95 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter organic sales grew 9% with acquisitions adding 6% and foreign currency providing a 2% benefit to sales. The Company's sales exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.09 billion.

For Q4 2017, AMETEK's adjusted operating income was a record $251.4 million, up 18% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income margins were 22% in the reported quarter, up 10 basis points compared to the year ago same period. Excluding the dilutive impact on margins from recent acquisitions, AMETEK's operating income margins were 22.4% in Q4 2017, up 50 basis points compared to Q4 2017.

On a GAAP basis, AMETEK's net income was $238.53 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to earnings of $109.11 million, or $0.47 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an after-tax gain of $75.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, which consist of a one-time, non-cash gain of $185.8 million related to the remeasurement of AMETEK's deferred tax liabilities as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("Tax Reform"). This gain was partially offset by a $94.2 million charge related to repatriation and associated withholding taxes due to Tax Reform and $16.1 million of realignment expense and charitable donations.

On an adjusted basis, AMETEK's earnings were $0.70 per share, up 21%, on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.67 per share.

For FY17, AMETEK reported sales of $4.30 billion, up 12% over FY16 sales of $3.84 billion. On a GAAP basis, the Company's earnings were $681.47, or $2.94 per diluted share, compared to $512.16 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the after-tax gain, AMETEK's earnings were $2.61 per diluted share, up 13%, over the prior year's adjusted results.

AMETEK's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Electronic Instruments Group's (EIG) sales were a record $741.52 million, reflecting a 20% increase over Q4 2016 sales of $616.04 million, driven by strong and broad based organic sales growth of 9% and the contributions from the acquisitions of Rauland and MOCON. On a GAAP basis, EIG reported operating income of $191.10 million in the reported quarter versus $141.08 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter. Excluding realignment costs in both periods, EIG's operating income was a record $195.6 million in Q4 2017, an increase of 20% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, the Electromechanical Group's (EMG) sales totaled $401.57 million, up 13% compared to sales of $356.91 million in Q4 2016. On a GAAP basis, EMG's reported quarter operating income was $61.91 million compared to $46.69 million in the prior year's same quarter. Excluding realignment costs in both periods, EMG's operating income was $74.2 million in Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 18% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, AMETEK's operating cash flow was a record $253 million and free cash flow conversion was 137% of adjusted net income. For FY17, AMETEK's operating cash flow was up 17% to a record $883.3 million, excluding a $50 million pension contribution in Q1 2017.

2018 Outlook

For FY18, AMATEK is forecasting overall sales to grow approximately 7% to 9%, driven by contributions from recent acquisitions and 3% to 5% organic sales growth. Earnings are estimated to be in the range of $2.95 to $3.05, up 13% to 17% compared to the adjusted results of FY17.

For Q1 2018, AMETEK is estimating sales to be up low-double digits on a percentage basis compared to Q1 2017. The Company is estimating earnings for the upcoming quarter to be in the band of $0.70 to $0.72, an increase of 17% to 20% over Q1 2017 results.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, AMETEK's stock marginally advanced 0.83%, ending the trading session at $76.35.

Volume traded for the day: 1.18 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.67%; previous six-month period - up 22.39%; past twelve-month period - up 38.44%; and year-to-date - up 5.35%

After yesterday's close, AMETEK's market cap was at $17.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.95.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors