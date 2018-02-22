Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Telit as a Customer Value Leader for Its Broad Portfolio of Industrial IoT (IIoT)-Driven Offerings

Telit's deviceWISE industrial grade IoT platform boosts manufacturing operations productivity while accelerating IoT time to value

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms for discrete applications market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Telit with the 2017 European Customer Value Leadership Award for its broad portfolio of IIoT-driven offerings, such as modules, connectivity solutions, industrial and IoT platforms, and general expertise in the field. Specifically, Telit's deviceWISE IoT platform helps customers solve interoperability issues across the manufacturing enterprise, improving productivity and accelerating their time to value.

The IIoT requires linking assets to each other throughout the manufacturing value chain to extract valuable, real-time intelligence from the huge datasets they constantly generate. Both developers and manufacturers are exploring new tools and techniques to improve the bottom line.

Different types of equipment from multiple vendors follow different protocols and standards, making it difficult to connect them to enterprise IT systems. Many companies still use legacy systems that require specialized skill sets to make them IoT-ready, which compounds integration challenges and delays time to value. For instance, a German automotive company adopted Telit's platform to connect its assembly line, including robots, PLCs and even DC tools to the factory back office maintenance system to allow automatic scheduling of maintenance. Telit's platform enabled smooth asset integration, making the manufacturing IIoT environment ready in only one day for what typically takes months!

"As machines become connected to enterprise systems, maintaining data integrity by ensuring secure data flow across the connected network becomes imperative. As such, customers need an advanced IoT platform that can facilitate the fast and seamless integration of industrial assets into a connected ecosystem, generate real-time actionable intelligence to boost performance, and significantly enhance performance quality and efficiency," said Sharmila Annaswamy, Senior Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Telit's deviceWISE industrial grade IoT platform, comes with pre-programmed connectivity and integration capabilities that can solve interoperability issues between different machines, protocols and systems.

Telit deviceWISE automatically links all factory and business system applications to each other, allowing customers to enjoy the value of an IIoT-enabled manufacturing platform faster than is possible with competing solutions.

Telit's innovative platform lets customers connect new and legacy systems. Even old legacy machines can be integrated to modern enterprise systems, applications, and even cloud-enabled databases.

Vendor-independent deployment in the cloud, on-premise, or as a hybrid system speeds up the integration process. The platform's compatibility with any operating system and system architecture eliminates the need for hardware-related investments to make manufacturing environments IIoT-ready. As the only industrial grade IoT platform that horizontally links and offers holistic operational visibility from shop floor to top floor and across the entire manufacturing value chain, Telit deviceWISE removes the need for separate interfaces to program assets, even in the future.

"What differentiates Telit's deviceWISE from other competing solutions is its strength in high speed data collection and processing. The platform has a powerful edge processing engine that allows customers to create both simple and complex applications using a fourth-generation programing language interface. This capability greatly improves the connection of any industrial machine to any IT system," said Ms. Annaswamy, "For full commercial installation of the Telit deviceWISE platform, Telit offers customers pay-as-you-go pricing in a subscription or perpetual model, meaning customers only pay for the services they use."

Telit's industry-leading solution allows customers to gain end-to-end visibility into the manufacturing value chain, enabling operational and IT teams to collect industrial data, control manufacturing quality, perform OEE calculations, create preventive and predictive controls, create charts and HMIs, and much more. For its clear customer value proposition and platform effectiveness, Telit has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Customer Value Leadership Award in the European IIoT platform for discrete applications market. For more information, visit www.telit.com/iiot-report.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement connecting the world from the inside out. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

