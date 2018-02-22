Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: MSCI's Quarterly Revenues Climbed 14.3%; Adjusted EPS Soared 42%

Stock Monitor: Plantronics Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, MSCI's operating revenues advanced 14.3% to $334.8 million compared to $292.8 million for Q4 2016, driven by a 40.7% increase in asset-based fees and an 8.7% growth in recurring subscriptions. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $331.8 million.

For the full year FY17, MSCI's operating revenues jumped 10.7% to $1.27 billion compared to $1.15 billion for FY16. The increase in revenues was attributed to a 31.3% increase in asset-based fees and a 6.5% increase in recurring subscriptions, partially offset by a 6.4% drop in non-recurring revenues.

As of December 31, 2017, MSCI's total run rate grew by 17.4% to $1.37 billion on a y-o-y basis. The increase was driven by a 10.8% growth in subscription run rate to $1.05 billion, and a surge in asset-based fees run rate of 46.0% to $316.8 million.

MSCI's total operating expenses increased 8.4% to $180.8 million on a y-o-y basis for Q4 2017, driven by a 13.2% increase in compensation and benefits expenses, as well as a 4.3% increase in non-compensation expenses, primarily reflecting an increase in marketing expenses. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 10.5% to $161.1 million for the reported quarter.

MSCI's income tax expenses were $62.4 million and $162.9 million for Q4 2017 and FY17, respectively, and included a net charge of $34.5 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that was enacted on December 22, 2017. The Company's effective tax rate was 49.1% and 34.9% for Q4 2017 and FY17, respectively, of which 27.2% and 7.4%, respectively, was related to the TCJA.

MSCI's adjusted EBITDA jumped 18.2% to $173.6 on a y-o-y basis for Q4 2017, while adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 51.9% in the reported quarter compared to 50.2% in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, MSCI's net income totaled $64.60 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $68.25 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15, up 42% versus $0.81 in the year earlier comparable quarter, and which were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.99.

For FY17, MSCI's net income was $303.97 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, compared to $260.86 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's adjusted EPS surged 31.4% to $3.98 compared to $3.03 in FY16.

Cash Matters

MSCI's total cash and cash equivalents were $889.5 million as of December 31, 2017, of which $503.0 million was held outside of the United States. The Company's total outstanding debt was $2.10 billion as of December 31, 2017, excluding deferred financing fees of $21.9 million. MSCI's net debt was $1.21 billion at December 31, 2017.

During Q4 2017, MSCI's net cash provided by operating activities increased to $143.2 million compared to $138.9 million in Q4 2016, due to higher cash collections. The Company's capital expenditure was $20.6 million for the reported quarter compared to $10.5 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. For Q4 2017, MSCI's free cash flow decreased to $122.6 million compared to $128.3 million in Q4 2016, due to higher capital expenditure, partially offset by a higher net cash provided by operating activities.

In Q4 2017, MSCI repurchased a negligible number of its shares on the open market. A total of $0.7 billion was remaining on the Company's outstanding share repurchase authorization as of January 26, 2018.

Headcount Details

As of December 31, 2017, MSCI's total employee strength was 3,038, up 6.1% from 2,862 as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2017, a total of 41.0% and 59.0% of employees were located in developed market and emerging market centers, respectively, compared to 43.8% in developed market centers and 56.2% in emerging market centers as of December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, MSCI Inc.'s stock dropped 1.10%, ending the trading session at $142.79.

Volume traded for the day: 508.75 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 492.56 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.53%; previous three-month period - up 12.81%; past twelve-month period - up 51.07%; and year-to-date - up 12.84%

After yesterday's close, MSCI Inc.'s market cap was at $13.15 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 43.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Processing Systems & Products industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors