Active-Investors: Free Research Report as International Paper's Quarterly Sales Jumped 14.2%; Adjusted EPS Soared 89.6%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IP. International Paper reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 01, 2018. The global paper and packaging Company exceeded earnings expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, International Paper most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

International Paper's net sales were $5.71 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 14.2% compared to net sales of $5.00 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $5.94 billion.

International Paper's annual net sales totaled $21.7 billion in FY17 compared to $19.5 billion in FY16, reflecting growth of 11.3%. The y-o-y revenue increase was primarily due to the pulp business that was acquired from Weyerhaeuser in late 2016.

During Q4 2017, International Paper's business segment's operating profits were $824 million compared to $442 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

For Q4 2017, International Paper reported net earnings of $1.5 billion, or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $218 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a provisional net tax benefit of $1.2 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share, related to the US enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Special items in Q4 2017 also included a pre-tax charge of $83 million for debt extinguishment cost, pre-tax charges of $18 million for integration costs associated with the 2016 acquisition of the Weyerhaeuser pulp business, pre-tax charges of $6 million related to removal of abandoned property at the Company's mills and a gain of $1 million for interest income associated with amended tax returns.

International Paper's adjusted operating earnings totaled $530 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $279 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.19 per share.

International Paper reported net earnings attributable to the Company of $2.1 billion, or $5.13 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to net earnings of $904 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for FY16. The Company's adjusted operating earnings were $1.5 billion, or $3.49 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $1.3 billion, or $3.09 per diluted share, in FY16.

International Paper's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Industrial Packaging segment recorded sales of $3.89 billion compared to sales of $3.56 billion in Q4 2016, reflecting growth of 9.3% on a y-o-y basis. The segment recorded operating profits of $609 million in the reported quarter versus $391 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, the Global Cellulose Fibers division's sales soared 90.2% to $721 million compared to $379 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profit were $79 million in the reported quarter compared to operating loss of $70 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

The Printing Papers segment's sales totaled $1.11 billion in Q4 2017, up 4.7% compared to $1.06 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profit in the reported quarter were $136 million versus $121 million in the year ago same period.

Cash Matters

International Paper's cash provided by operations was $1.8 billion for FY17 and $1.2 billion in Q4 2017. The Company's free cash flow was $2.0 billion for FY17 and $732 million in the reported quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, International Paper's stock was marginally up 0.69%, ending the trading session at $58.40.

Volume traded for the day: 2.28 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 7.73%; previous six-month period - up 9.82%; past twelve-month period - up 10.69%; and year-to-date - up 0.79%

After yesterday's close, International Paper's market cap was at $23.97 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.56.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.25%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors