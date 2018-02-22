Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Eastman Chemical's Quarterly EPS Increased 7.28%; Surpassed Expectations

Stock Monitor: Rayonier Advanced Materials Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of FY17, Eastman Chemical's total revenues reached $2.36 billion, up 7.95% from $2.19 billion in Q4 FY16, led by a strong growth of high-margin products in its specialty businesses. The Company's revenue numbers were higher than analysts'consensus estimates of $2.29 billion.

Eastman Chemical's total operating expenses decreased 4.20% to $228 million in Q4 FY17 from $238 million in Q4 FY16. This was mainly led by a reduction in research and development (R&D) expenses, and asset impairment and restructuring charges. The Company's operating income was $268 million for the reported quarter, a y-o-y growth of 6.35%. Eastman Chemical's adjusted operating income, excluding non-core and unusual items, was $354 million, up 5.36% y-o-y.

The Company's net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $581 million for the reported quarter compared to $116 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) also rose to $4.01 in Q4 FY17 from $0.79 in Q4 FY16, a change of approximately 407.59%. The reported numbers included costs of $0.55 per diluted share resulting from a coal gasification incident, and a net benefit of $2.91 per share from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, came in at $1.62 in Q4 FY17, up from $1.51 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a change of 7.28%. The earnings numbers surpassed analysts' estimates of $1.06 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Eastman Chemical's total revenues were $9.55 billion, up 6.01% from $9.01 billion in FY16. Eastman Chemical's net earnings attributable to common shareholders advanced 72.60% to $1.47 billion in the year under review from $854 million in the previous year. The Company's diluted EPS also rose to $10.09 in FY17 from $5.75 in FY16, reflecting a change of 75.48%. For FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, were $7.61; an increase of 12.57% from $6.76 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Eastman Chemical's Additives and Functional Products segment's net revenues jumped 18.61% to $854 million on a y-o-y basis, mainly due to higher sales volumes for most product lines, favorable currency swings, and increased selling prices. The segment's operating earnings were $149 million in Q4 FY17, 24.17% higher than $120 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's adjusted operating earnings were $160 million for the reported quarter compared to $132 million for the same period of last year, reflecting a y-o-y change of 21.21%.

For Q4 FY17, Eastman Chemical's Advanced Materials segment's net revenues advanced 8.73% to $635 million on a y-o-y basis. Approximately 6% of the revenue growth in this segment was attributed to a volume/product mix effect. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 7.78% to $83 million y-o-y, mainly due to net costs resulting from the coal gasification incident. The Advanced Materials segment's adjusted operating income increased 4.44% to $94 million in Q4 FY17 from $90 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Eastman Chemical's Chemical Intermediates segment's net revenues increased 2.49% to $659 million y-o-y, due to higher selling prices and improved market conditions. For Q4 FY17, the segment's operating income was $9 million, a y-o-y decrease of 82%, mainly due to additional costs of $44 million from the coal gasification incident. The segment's adjusted operating income increased to $53 million in Q4 FY17 from $50 million in the same period of 2016.

In Q4 FY17, Eastman Chemical's Fibers segment's net revenues fell 13.04% to $200 million y-o-y, due to lower selling prices and volumes, especially for acetate tow. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 97.26% to $2 million y-o-y, mainly due to net costs of $49 million from the coal gasification incident. The segment's adjusted operating income fell 30.14% to 51 million in Q4 FY17 from $73 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Eastman Chemical had cash and cash equivalents of $191 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $181 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's total borrowings were $6.43 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $6.59 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Eastman Chemical's net cash flow from operating activities was $646 million compared to $390 million for the same period in 2016. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $435 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $289 million in Q4 FY16.

In 2017, the Company returned nearly $646 million to its stockholders in the form of dividends of $296 million and share repurchases of $350 million. The Company also repaid debt of $350 million in the year under review, with total borrowings reduced by $163 million, including the negative impact of currency translation on the carrying value of euro-denominated borrowings.

Outlook

Eastman Chemical expects its growth momentum to continue in 2018 owing to its growth-oriented investments, high-margin products, and innovation. The Company expects an adjusted EPS growth of 8% - 12% in 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Eastman Chemical's stock slightly climbed 0.80%, ending the trading session at $101.09.

Volume traded for the day: 1.01 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.40%; previous three-month period - up 12.65%; past twelve-month period - up 24.91%; and year-to-date - up 9.12%

After yesterday's close, Eastman Chemical's market cap was at $14.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors