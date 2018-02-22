Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2018) - ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (the "Company") www.zoomaway.com is pleased to announce it has appointed Chris DeYoung to its Advisory Board. Chris has extensive experience with Oracle with a focus in the Media and Entertainment Vertical.

In his eight years with Oracle®, Chris led major business transformation projects with global industry leaders including: Nintendo®, DreamWorks® Animation, Televisa®, Paramount Pictures®, CBS® Television, LexisNexis®, and STAR Television.

Chris, a father of two and owner of two thriving businesses, currently splits his time between Reno and Los Angeles as a consultant in the SAAS space.

"We are excited to leverage Chris' leadership in business development, product marketing, and system design as part of our continuing growth strategy." Stated Sean Schaeffer, CEO of ZoomAway Travel Inc.

For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc.,at 775-691-8860 or sean@zoomaway.com.

About Us

ZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com.

Travel Game Blockchain Inc. (Canadian Co.) is a new ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games and blockchain formats.

Active Smart Contract Inc. (Nevada Co.) is currently in development with plans to license its technology to merchants enabling them to accept both credit card and cryptocurrency payments on a single platform. www.activesmartcontract.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE IN CANADA