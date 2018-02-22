REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash-based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs announced support for the new Platform Security (PSA) Architecture from Arm. PSA is the industry's first common framework for designing and building secure connected devices. Data I/O's SentriX secure provisioning system enables Arm licensees to provision their secure microcontrollers in high volume production.

Data I/O is joining the PSA ecosystem to emphasize the need for a secure manufacturing strategy as part of a complete security solution. Data I/O has a long history of helping OEMs move quickly from development to volume production.

"As the Internet of Things (IoT) market grows and attacks become increasingly prevalent, OEMs of all sizes must have a cost-effective and integrated method to enable hardware-based security from product design through manufacturing," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "By supporting security provisioning of Arm-based devices; Data I/O is in a unique position to enable the democratization of security for IoT devices."

"Connected devices are being deployed at a rapid pace and to truly realize the benefits of these technologies, which have potentially life-changing implications, security can no longer be optional," said Chet Babla, vice president of solutions, IoT Device IP Line of Business, Arm. "This is a shared industry responsibility, and Arm is working to enable a shared-purpose PSA ecosystem, and our partnership with Data I/O is an important part of that vision."

The SentriX Platform provides a trusted, secured and cost-effective provisioning solution for OEMs of any size to embed a hardware-based root of trust in silicon during the manufacturing flow for their IoT products. This process of provisioning silicon devices enables OEMs to add their own unique identity which is cryptographically tied to an embedded hardware based root-of-trust and can prevent unauthorized firmware from executing on the device. An IoT product secured in this way also enables OEMs to provide secure updates to their products in the field. Hardware-based security enabled by the SentriX system also insures supply chain integrity during the manufacturing process. Unauthorized production and cloning are prevented with this approach. The SentriX Platform provides OEMs using PSA compliant Arm-based microcontrollers with a secure manufacturing process.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

