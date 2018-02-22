Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation: Intrinsyc Technologies (TSX: ITC and OTC: ISYRF) debuts system on module and development kit powered by NXP i.MX 8M processor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX:ITC) (OTC:ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products, today announced the availability of the Open-X 8M System on Module ("SOM") and Development Kit (https://www.intrinsyc.com/imx-embedded-development-kits/open-x-8m-development-kit/).

Intrinsyc's Open-X 8M SOM (https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-x-8m-system-on-module-som/) incorporates the new 64-bit NXP i.MX 8M processor and is ideal for powering IoT devices ranging from consumer smart home appliances to industrial building automation products. Its ultra-compact (55mm x 35mm) size enables its use in a wide range of form factors. The feature-rich SOM, with its advanced video and audio features, is ideal for streaming video/audio devices, voice control applications, and human-machine interface solutions. It offers high quality video playback with full 4K UHD and HDR along with the highest level of pro-audio fidelity. The broad range of interfaces, including HDMI 2.0a, two USB 3.0, one PCIe, Gigabit Ethernet, and pre-certified dual-band 2x2 MU-MIMO WLAN make the SOM suitable for a wide range of embedded and IoT products.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio of embedded SOM solutions with the newly launched NXP i.MX 8M processor," stated Cliff Morton, Vice President, Client Solutions, Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation. "Intrinsyc's Open-X SOMs provide a flexible way to rapidly bring IoT devices to market with reduced risk; combining the time-to-market benefits of an off-the-shelf product, with the flexibility and optimization of a custom design. Our latest System on Module, the Open-X 8M, is ready for production use and will expand opportunities in a variety of multimedia capable embedded and IoT products."

"Intrinsyc has a long history of providing exceptional product development services for embedded and IoT devices," stated Robert Thompson, i.MX Ecosystem Manager at NXP Semiconductors, N.V. "We are pleased to see the launch of Intrinsyc's production-ready SOM and development kit powered by the i.MX 8M processor. Intrinsyc's strong product development and technical support capabilities, coupled with a production-ready i.MX 8M powered SOM will help companies rapidly develop their multimedia capable products."

Open-X 8M SOM Specifications

Processors

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 MPCore platform Quad symmetric Cortex-A53 processors: 32 KB L1 Instruction Cache, 32 KB L1 Data Cache Support of 64-bit ARMv8-A architecture: 1 MB unified L2 cache, Frequency of 1.5 GHz

ARM Cortex-M4 core platform 16 KB L1 Instruction Cache, 16 KB L1 Data Cache, 256 KB tightly coupled memory (TCM)



Memory/Storage

3GB LPDDR4 RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash

Wireless Module - FCC/IC pre-certified

WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5.0 GHz 2x2 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 4.1

Display Interfaces

HDMI 2.0a supporting resolution up to 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz

4-lane MIPI DSI supporting display resolution up to 1920x1080 at 60 Hz

Camera Interface

2x 4-lane MIPI CSI2 camera inputs

Video

4Kp60 HEVC/H.265 main, and main 10 decoder

4Kp60 VP9 decoder

4Kp30 AVC/H.264 decoder

1080p60 MPEG-2, MPEG-4p2, VC-1, VP8, RV9, AVS, MJPEG, H.263 decoder

Graphics

4 shader

267 million triangles/sec

1.6 Giga pixel/sec

32 GFLOPs 32-bit or 64 GFLOPs 16-bit

Supports OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, 3.1, Open CL 1.2, and Vulkan

Audio

S/PDIF input and output

1x 16 channel bi-directional SAI digital audio interface (I2S, AC97, TDM, DSP)

1x 8 channel receive SAI digital audio interface (I2S, AC97, TDM, DSP)

2x 2 channel bi-directional SAI digital audio interface (I2S, AC97, TDM, DSP)

I/O

2x USB 3.0, 1x PCIe Gen2, Gigabit Ethernet, 4-bit SDIO, 2x debug UART, JTAG

OS Support

Linux & Android 8

Operating Environment

Input power: 3.3V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to +70°C

Additional information is available at: https://www.intrinsyc.com/imx-embedded-development-kits/open-x-8m-development-kit/ (https://www.intrinsyc.com/imx-embedded-development-kits/open-x-8m-development-kit/)

To enable rapid development of devices using the Open-X 8M SOM, Intrinsyc offers the Open-X 8M Development Kit; a full-featured development platform including the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development.

Intrinsyc's Open-X 8M Development Kit is a cost-effective, feature rich, multimedia-focused, exposed board platform powered by our Open-X 8M System on Module (SOM). It is ideal for evaluation of the Open-X 8M SOM as well as jump-starting development of streaming video/audio devices, voice control and general human-machine interface solutions. HDMI 2.0a video output is provided for ease of use out of the box, and our optional LCD/touchpanel is also compatible. With a multitude of high performance interconnect options, including two USB3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, PCIe Gen2, and pre-certified dual-band 2x2 MU-MIMO WLAN, this platform is ideal for development of a wide range of multimedia capable embedded and IoT applications.

In support of new product designs based on the Open-X 8M SOM (https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-x-8m-system-on-module-som/), Intrinsyc offers a robust board support package, advanced technical support and comprehensive product development services including; rapid prototyping, mechanical and electrical design, BSP and driver development, and middleware and application development. Contact Intrinsyc at sales@Intrinsyc.com (mailto:sales@Intrinsyc.com) with your product requirements and have one of the Company's solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

Intrinsyc will showcase the Open-X 8M SOM and Development Kit at Embedded World 2018, Nuremberg Exhibition Centre Booth 4A-425, Nuremberg, Germany, from 27 February to 1 March. (https://www.embedded-world.de/en/ausstellerprodukte/embwld18/exhibitor-31013962/intrinsyc-technologies-corporation)

About Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation is a product development company that provides hardware, software, and engineering and production services that enable rapid commercialization of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products. Solutions span the development life cycle from concept to production and help device makers and technology suppliers create compelling differentiated products with faster time-to-market. Intrinsyc's Open-Q and Open-X System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced processor technology and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX:ITC) (OTC:ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

