Newest audio, broadcast, imaging and semiconductor solutions from DTS, FotoNation and Invensas to be featured by Xperi and its partners

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi" or the "Company") is proud to present its latest audio, broadcast, imaging and semiconductor bonding solutions from its subsidiaries, DTS, FotoNation and Invensas, at Mobile World Congress 2018, February 26 to March 1, in Barcelona. The Xperi booth will be located in the Fira Gran Via's Hall 1, Stand 1E60. Company executives and demonstrations for media and analysts are available by appointment.

"We are proud to highlight the continued evolution across our family of brands at Mobile World Congress 2018, as our audio, broadcast, imaging and semiconductor solutions continue to enable content, device and service partners to deliver more contextually aware, personalized and immersive experiences," said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. "In 2018, Xperi will continue to innovate and expand its worldwide footprint and deliver on our promise to enable extraordinary experiences for people everywhere."

AUDIO

DTS, a global leader in advanced audio solutions since 1993, continues to expand its adoption across mobile devices. The latest partner news includes integrated audio solutions in new devices from ASUS, LG and Onkyo:

ASUS ASUS' next-generation smartphone, to be announced shortly, will integrate DTS Headphone:X technology to provide the best virtualized listening experience over any headphones or earbuds. As with previous ASUS smartphones with DTS Headphone:X technology, consumers will be able to choose between presets optimized for listening to music, movies, or games.

ASUS' next-generation smartphone, to be announced shortly, will integrate DTS Headphone:X technology to provide the best virtualized listening experience over any headphones or earbuds. As with previous ASUS smartphones with DTS Headphone:X technology, consumers will be able to choose between presets optimized for listening to music, movies, or games. LG The new K10 smartphone features integrated DTS:X audio technology, exclusively created for LG, combined with a multi-channel codec featuring a suite of advanced technologies to deliver a premium audio experience.

The new K10 smartphone features integrated DTS:X audio technology, exclusively created for LG, combined with a multi-channel codec featuring a suite of advanced technologies to deliver a premium audio experience. Onkyo Onkyo's newest tablet, to be announced shortly, will be the world's first product to launch with DTS:X Premium 1.0 technology for mobile devices, which delivers up to 7.1 channels of surround sound and includes four configurable content presets. The tablet will also feature integrated DTS Play-Fi streaming capability. Users can connect up to 16 DTS Play-Fi products to stream any audio content, from music apps to video streaming, while perfectly syncing everything on-screen with the connected DTS Play-Fi products.

The following DTS audio solutions and partner implementations will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2018, including smartglasses that also showcase FotoNation imaging technology:

DTS Audio Processing 1.0 for Mobile Phones and Tablets - DTS Audio Processing 1.0 provides must-have post-processing, including dialog enhancement, optimized bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention. DTS Audio Processing 1.0 also includes up to three configurable content preset modes to provide an amazing listening experience for any type of content.

- DTS Audio Processing 1.0 provides must-have post-processing, including dialog enhancement, optimized bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention. DTS Audio Processing 1.0 also includes up to three configurable content preset modes to provide an amazing listening experience for any type of content. DTS:X Premium 1.0 for Mobile Phones and Tablets - For the best-sounding multi-channel audio for media playback, the DTS:X Premium 1.0 solution provides amazing 3D audio across multiple stereo modes and multi-channel support for up to 7.1 channels. It includes four configurable content presets and comes with the DTS- HD Master Audio decoder, providing listeners access to a world of high quality content.

- For the best-sounding multi-channel audio for media playback, the DTS:X Premium 1.0 solution provides amazing 3D audio across multiple stereo modes and multi-channel support for up to 7.1 channels. It includes four configurable content presets and comes with the DTS- Master Audio decoder, providing listeners access to a world of high quality content. DTS:X Ultra 1.0 for PC and Mobile - This product represents DTS' best immersive audio experience for games, VR and AR experiences. DTS:X Ultra supports 5.1 and 7.1 multi-channel audio and provides support for audio objects. Additionally, redesigned post-processing for speaker and headphone routes include enhanced bass response and headphone tuning for up to six pre-loaded, featured headphones.

- This product represents DTS' best immersive audio experience for games, VR and AR experiences. DTS:X Ultra supports 5.1 and 7.1 multi-channel audio and provides support for audio objects. Additionally, redesigned post-processing for speaker and headphone routes include enhanced bass response and headphone tuning for up to six pre-loaded, featured headphones. Osterhout Design Group (ODG) The new R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses from ODG showcase DTS:X Ultra 1.0 audio technology as well as FotoNation's depth-sensing technology to deliver an incredibly immersive user experience. DTS:X Ultra 1.0 technology improves micro-speaker presentation and virtualizes sounds that accurately represent sound sources in a 3D environment relative to the listener. FotoNation's depth-sensing technology creates real-time depth map data of an environment that will integrate with interactive applications to provide visual occlusion of virtual objects in relation to real world objects (i.e. a virtual object will vanish behind a real world object).

The new R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses from ODG showcase DTS:X Ultra 1.0 audio technology as well as FotoNation's depth-sensing technology to deliver an incredibly immersive user experience. DTS:X Ultra 1.0 technology improves micro-speaker presentation and virtualizes sounds that accurately represent sound sources in a 3D environment relative to the listener. FotoNation's depth-sensing technology creates real-time depth map data of an environment that will integrate with interactive applications to provide visual occlusion of virtual objects in relation to real world objects (i.e. a virtual object will vanish behind a real world object). vTime - DTS has partnered with vTime, the world's leading sociable network in VR. Completely cross-platform, vTime allows users to meet, chat and share with up to three other people, from anywhere in the world, inside a growing library of incredible virtual destinations or their own 360 photos. DTS Custom technology for VR and AR provides a fantastic 3D audio experience for all vTime-supported devices, including Android (Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, Google Daydream, Google Cardboard), iOS, and PC (Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality).

IMAGING

For more than 20 years, FotoNation has been a global leader in computer vision and computational photography solutions through its innovative technologies that have been deployed in more than 3.3 billion devices worldwide. Additionally, the company has maintained market leadership in the fast-growing facial analytics segment. At Mobile World Congress 2018, FotoNation will demonstrate its latest solutions, including:

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) Delivering the best video experience by correcting for six degrees of freedom, all distortion types and high frequency vibrations. One library with three deployment modes low latency, real time and deferred correction. One solution with two deployment modes EIS Pro (hybrid software-hardware deployment) and EIS Standard (software deployment).

Delivering the best video experience by correcting for six degrees of freedom, all distortion types and high frequency vibrations. One library with three deployment modes low latency, real time and deferred correction. One solution with two deployment modes EIS Pro (hybrid software-hardware deployment) and EIS Standard (software deployment). FaceSafe This new depth-based solution for mobile devices will be introduced and demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2018. Featuring neural network technology and state of the art liveness detection to prevent spoofing, FaceSafe fuses depth information with facial features to deliver unprecedented performance and accuracy.

This new depth-based solution for mobile devices will be introduced and demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2018. Featuring neural network technology and state of the art liveness detection to prevent spoofing, FaceSafe fuses depth information with facial features to deliver unprecedented performance and accuracy. Face Analytics Essential Pack The convolutional neural network-based solution contains Face Detection X (next-generation face detection and tracking technology), face feature detection, face classification and emotion detection.

The convolutional neural network-based solution contains Face Detection X (next-generation face detection and tracking technology), face feature detection, face classification and emotion detection. Image Processing Unit 3.0 - The first real-time AI-enabled imaging engine with support for encrypted networks. It offers on the edge processing for the lowest bandwidth and power consumption while encrypting neural networks in real time, with no decline in performance.

- The first real-time AI-enabled imaging engine with support for encrypted networks. It offers on the edge processing for the lowest bandwidth and power consumption while encrypting neural networks in real time, with no decline in performance. Single Camera Lens Blur - Executing with lightning fast pixel-level precision, this solution delivers outstanding results for all body orientations as well as realistic optical modelling of the bokeh effect. The CNN-driven technology offers best-in-class performance, even in the most challenging photographic conditions.

- Executing with lightning fast pixel-level precision, this solution delivers outstanding results for all body orientations as well as realistic optical modelling of the bokeh effect. The CNN-driven technology offers best-in-class performance, even in the most challenging photographic conditions. IrisXR - First in its class, highly secure (a false acceptance rate of 1 in 10 million) and with state-of-the-art liveness detection to prevent spoofing, IrisXR is a product for the AR, VR and MR markets.

- First in its class, highly secure (a false acceptance rate of 1 in 10 million) and with state-of-the-art liveness detection to prevent spoofing, IrisXR is a product for the AR, VR and MR markets. 360-Degree/VR Portrait Enhancement - FotoNation's seventh-generation face beautification suite brings together 19 dedicated features that combine the best imaging technologies available for flawless portraits in a spherical VR display space.

AUTOMOTIVE AND BROADCAST

Xperi's automotive and broadcast solutions that will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress 2018 include DTS Connected Radio and FotoNation's Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Utilizing the embedded modem in the vehicle or a brought in paired device, DTS Connected Radio platform combines both over-the-air analog/digital AM/FM radio content with IP-delivered content to create an innovative AM/FM experience in the vehicle. DTS Connected Radio receives metadata, such as artist and song title, directly from local radio broadcasters, which is then paired with IP-delivered content, creating an engaging in-vehicle hybrid radio experience. DTS Connected Radio is planned to be commercially available in the second half of 2018.

At the core of FotoNation's DMS are leading computer vision technologies that enable attentiveness assessment, fatigue detection and driver drowsiness, as well as cabin security and customization options based on driver identity. On display will be the FotoNation DMS Core Library, fully operating off the Texas Instruments TDA-3x ADAS platform from a single-camera. Demonstrated feature sets include face detection, head positioning in 3D, eye position in 2D and 3D, and eye opening levels.

SEMICONDUCTOR

At Mobile World Congress 2018, Invensas will showcase its DBI technology in sensor enhancement applications in automotive and mobile devices at the Xperi booth. Invensas' DBI and ZiBond semiconductor bonding solutions are foundational technologies for next-generation electronics. These solutions currently enable the image sensors in billions of smartphones and tablets around the world.

DBI technology is a low-temperature hybrid wafer bonding solution that allows wafers to be bonded with scalable fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect without requiring bond pressure. ZiBond is a low-temperature homogenous direct bonding technology that forms strong bonds between wafers or die with same or different coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE).

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

