sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,14 Euro		+0,034
+32,08 %
WKN: A2ASKA ISIN: CA09579D2023 Ticker-Symbol: 4O21 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUEOCEAN NUTRASCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUEOCEAN NUTRASCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLUEOCEAN NUTRASCIENCES INC
BLUEOCEAN NUTRASCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUEOCEAN NUTRASCIENCES INC0,14+32,08 %