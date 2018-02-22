Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Announces Electric Vehicle And Lithium Exploration Group On Track

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced the company's developing partnership to launch an Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidiary utilizing Alternet's Patented Lithium Battery Technology, and the acquisition of Lithium Exploration Group's (LEXG) SonCav Technology are both on track.

Message From Alternet Systems CEO Randell Torno

The potential for Alternet's Electric Vehicle project and the SonCav technology as wells as much of the potential for many of the lithium-related technology opportunities we are pursuing, we expect to be found outside the United States, and largely within frontier and developing economic regions. We plan to concentrate our Electric Vehicle efforts on motorcycles in regions of the world where two-wheeled transportation far surpasses four-wheeled transportation. The lithium mining opportunities that we anticipate will find the Soncav technology to have a compelling value proposition will likely be mining opportunities in developing and frontier economic regions. The only way to meaningful develop opportunities in frontier and emerging market regions is to spend dedicated time face to face with interested business parties in those regions. I have been on the ground in Africa for the past month, and I communicating today from Ethiopia. I expected to have a communication out to shareholders earlier this week, but my travels have put me behind. Even this communication will be a little more brief than I originally planned. So please consider this a first communication in a series of updates.

I have a high degree of confidence that the developing Electric Vehicle partnership and the acquisition of SonCav will both come to fruition soon. The projects are both on Track. I consider the pacing item in closing both opportunities to be Alternet establishing the subsidiary organizations to house each deal and initiating the registration statement to independently list each subsidiary organization. We are well in motion on the establishing each subsidiary and the corresponding initiatives to register each subsidiary organization. Those initiatives are in good hands with counsel we feel well fit for the job. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to business development for both opportunities as well as other initiatives I hope to share with you soon. Look for more updates from me soon.

