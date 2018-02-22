State-of-the-art development tools and semiconductor technologies, including a new wireless SoC, enable new applications and speed design and implementation

Embedded World - ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, will be exhibiting its integrated semiconductor-based systems solutions for the industrial, automotive and consumer sectors at this year's Embedded World in Nuremberg. Particular focus will be given to the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) or Industry 4.0, plus image sensing and power management for automotive.

With wireless connectivity continuing to enable the IIoT, ON Semiconductor is introducing a family of ARM cortex powered ultra-low power RF SoCs with different memory and speed options. The family leads its class in terms of integration, bringing together a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M0+ core and subsystem with a Sub-GHz (27 MHz to 1050 MHz) narrow-band transceiver and power amplifier, and programmable analog and programmable digital blocks. Capable of supporting popular wireless protocols including Sigfox, the family of devices provides unprecedented flexibility and true system-on-a-single-chip capabilities for a range of IoT applications. Memory options will cover the popular 64k/128k/256/k Flash sizes at speed grades of 20 MHz or 48 MHz.

In the automotive sector, semiconductor technology is fundamental to enabling the progression towards fully autonomous driving and the relentless trend of increasing electronic content in connected vehicles. ON Semiconductor's multiple exhibits and interactive demonstrations covering areas such as image sensing and in-car wireless charging will underline the company's industry-leading solutions in these exciting and fast moving areas of technology.

The company will also illustrate its expertise and innovations in areas such as battery-free smart passive sensing, image sensing for machine vision, USB Type-C, and integrated power management solutions. These technologies and devices are enabling the development of compelling new end products across multiple industrial and consumer markets. Many of these can be seen on display around Embedded World, including IoT applications relating to smart home smart buildings and security and surveillance.

Amongst the other demos at the ON Semiconductor booth will be the company's RSL10 multi-protocol Bluetooth 5 radio system-on-chip which is key to enabling ultra-low power IoT applications. RSL10's energy efficiency was recently validated by the EEMBC's ULPMark where it produced Core Profile scores more than twice as high as the previous industry leader. The company is an industry leader in image sensing, and its portfolio of CMOS image sensors that address automotive, industrial and security surveillance designs will be shown in further demos.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

Follow @onsemi on Twitter

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005991/en/

Contacts:

ON Semiconductor

Elisa Presini

Marketing Communications

00 39 (0)292393124

elisa.presini@onsemi.com

or

ON Semiconductor

Parag Agarwal

Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(602) 244-3437

parag.agarwal@onsemi.com