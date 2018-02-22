Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday will complete the week's series of high street banking results, accompanied by numbers from IAG, Pearson and William Hill. With the current fascination of interest rates, it may be worth keeping an eye on Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden, who voted against raising rates last year, will be talking at a productivity conference from midday. Ahead of Friday's final results, RBS has been in the news already this week as a report was published into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...