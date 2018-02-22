Cyara's CX assurance platform now includes reporting on digital CX channels and new voice quality visualizations

Cyara has enhanced the Pulse monitoring capabilities of its Cyara CX Platform (version 7.1). Cyara Pulse displays real-time customer experience (CX) insights with Executive Dashboards delivered through the web-based Cyara application, and directly to the customer's mobile device. The dashboards now provide visibility across a full range of channels, including voice, web, chat, email, and SMS. In addition, Cyara launched a new Android application and updated its iOS application, making monitoring data even easier to access.

This comprehensive and immediate visibility into CX performance is extremely useful for brands, given that only four percent of consumers ever report back on negative CX issues1

"We help organizations manage and perfect their CX from the design stage through testing and day-to-day monitoring," said James Isaacs, Cyara president. "With our updated monitoring capabilities, Cyara makes it even easier for organizations to identify CX issues the instant they occur, regardless of channel, with insights in the palm of their hand that enable them to quickly identify and remedy the problem."

The Cyara Pulse monitoring enhancements now available include:

Digital CX Metrics The Executive Dashboard now includes reporting on digital as well as voice channels including web, chat, email and SMS. This enables users to identify if there are issues in these channels around latency, response time and completion.

The Executive Dashboard now includes reporting on digital as well as voice channels including web, chat, email and SMS. This enables users to identify if there are issues in these channels around latency, response time and completion. New Visual Charts for Voice Quality, Speech Recognition, and Response Time The Pulse Executive Dashboard includes new visualizations for customer and agent voice quality scores, speech recognition confidence scores, as well as response times, providing an easy way to identify trends and issues that may be developing.

The Pulse Executive Dashboard includes new visualizations for customer and agent voice quality scores, speech recognition confidence scores, as well as response times, providing an easy way to identify trends and issues that may be developing. New and Updated Mobile Apps The Cyara mobile application features a mobile-optimized Pulse Executive Dashboard and is now available for the Android platform. The iOS application has also been updated to support Touch ID and Face ID authentication.

The Cyara mobile application features a mobile-optimized Pulse Executive Dashboard and is now available for the Android platform. The iOS application has also been updated to support Touch ID and Face ID authentication. Multiple Executive DashboardsPulse now supports the ability to build and display multiple dashboards per account, so each team member can quickly access the information they need. Different dashboards can be configured with the appropriate data for different users, departments, or channels.

This Cyara release also includes enhancements across the platform, including a new report for real-time voice port usage, access to newer speech recognizer and text-to-speech engines, and a new transcriber for Australian English.

The Cyara CX Assurance Platform

The award-winning Cyara CX Assurance Platform helps companies accelerate CX development, increase quality across all digital and voice channels, and assure the quality of customer journeys end-to-end. Cyara Velocity's automation and collaborative environment helps organizations rapidly innovate their CX. Cyara Cruncher then puts CX systems through extensive performance and load-testing, ensuring systems work at scale. Finally, Cyara Pulse delivers real-time CX insights via desktop or mobile phone, enabling customers to identify any issues and troubleshoot problems. Cyara's customers include leading brands across a variety of consumer and business segments including technology, insurance, finance, travel, and retail.

About Cyara

As the world's leading CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit http://www.cyara.com.

1 'Understanding Customers' by Ruby Newell-Legner

