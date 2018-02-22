The already operational power plants sold for $267.7 million comprise 272,000 Canadian Solar modules in total. Canadian Solar is set to provide operations and maintenance services to the plant, which could generate up to 142,000 MW per year for its new owner based in the UK.Canadian Solar has announced the sale of a 142 MWp solar portfolio to U.K based Greencoat Solar II LP, a subsidiary of Greencoat Capital LLP. The sale comprises 24 operational solar PV plants across England, Wales and Scotland, with the anticipation that the plants will provide what they have called "inflation-linked' solar ...

