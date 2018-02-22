EquityBender, LLC: EquityBender Launches First Reg CF Equity Crowdfunding Campaign with Disruptive B2B Streaming Music Platform

Cloud Cover Music Allows Large Retailer HQ's Digital Control of Music Curation, Audio Messaging, and Advertising for Half the Price of Traditional Market

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / EquityBender today announced the launch of its first Equity Crowdfunding campaign, Cloud Cover Music ("CCM"), to expand the buildout of its revolutionary music curation and management control platform for retailers in North America. The company set out to raise funds via EquityBender (https://equitybender.com/eb-company/cloud-cover-music/) to support its enterprise marketing and sales efforts and to further enhance its platform that allows playlist curation, music/promotional message scheduling, monitoring and control of individual locations, all for as little as $17.95 monthly. Now, for as little as sixty cents a day, any company can stream a rich mix of clean music with full legal compliance to music licenses.

The company's platform allows businesses that are required to have a Public Performance License, such as retailers and medical offices, to match music and audio solutions to their business goals. CCM's leading behavioral library of hundreds of research studies validates music's impact on consumer and employee's behaviors and emotions, ranging from a sense of belonging to calming happiness to increased acceptance of check-out line times. "Music is so powerful that fast food restaurants can use it to reduce perceived wait times during rushes in one portion of the building while encouraging diners to eat more quickly to facilitate table turn in another. Using both of these music genre's in tandem results in a superior customer experience and loyalty," says Mark Lehman, CEO.

"For the first time in nearly 50 years, under the JOBS Act of 2012, average consumers like me and millions of investors at home or on-the-go can now easily invest small amounts of capital to support early stage companies they believe in. Consumers know what they want, and while there are risks with any investment, our goal was to create a user friendly and transparent platform for small investors to access and review important company information, commit a few hundred dollars, and receive actual equity in the companies with products and services they understand and feel most passionate about," adds Kevin Maloney, Co-founder and CEO of EquityBender.

About Cloud Cover Music:

Founded in 2011 by Harvard MBA, James Birch, Cloud Cover Music is located in Santa Monica, CA. It has been funded by various US and international investors in the music and entertainment business. An estimated four million people now hear music and messages provided by Cloud Cover Music every day.

About EquityBender:

Based in Southern California, EquityBender provides an online platform for investors to identify, evaluate, and invest small amounts of capital into early-stage media, technology, and consumer companies. We leverage our user-friendly, transparent, and secure platform to facilitate the connection process between investors seeking opportunities and entrepreneurs seeking growth capital. We believe there is a better way for entrepreneurs to build a network, create awareness, and secure the growth capital they need to execute their business plans. EquityBender is a funding portal member of FINRA and registered with the SEC as a funding portal. To learn more visit www.equitybender.com or contact Kevin Maloney, Co-Founder & CEO, via email: info@equitybender.com.

