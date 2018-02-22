Regulatory News:

Committed to continuously improving its assets' environmental performance, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) certified 21 of its shopping centers in 2017. At December 31, 2017, 46% of the portfolio in value terms was BREEAM In-Use certified.

Mercialys had already demonstrated its commitment to sustainable development by certifying five centers with an "Outstanding" rating two years ago. Today, the certification of a further 21 shopping centers recognizes the quality of Mercialys' environmental management of its assets and its increasingly high standards for CSR performance.

"This certification recognizes the strong commitment to sustainable development by Mercialys' teams, as well as our focus on supporting long-term value creation for all our stakeholders. While 28% of our portfolio in value terms was BREEAM In-Use certified in 2016, weraised this to 46% by the end of 2017 and are targeting certification for nearly 100% of our portfolio by 2020,confirmsEric Le Gentil, Mercialys' Chairman and CEO.

Mercialys' robust management tools and procedures and their systematic deployment across all the assets illustrate its ability to innovate and develop value-creating methodologies with a view to achieving its objectives from the Mery'21 roadmap**.

BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method): the world's foremost environmental assessment method and rating system for buildings. BREEAM sets the standard for best practices in sustainable building construction and is one of the most widely used measures of a building's environmental performance.

The in-use environmental performance of buildings is calculated based on two key areas: asset performance (asset's intrinsic quality) and building management (asset's management). The final rating is broken down into six categories: Unclassified, Pass, Good, Very Good, Excellent and Outstanding.

** The ambition with Mery'21 (Mercialys' CSR strategy) is to enable Mercialys to actively engage in its region's social and ecological transition. Adopted in 2015, it sets various targets looking ahead to 2020 in 15 key areas and maps out an operational action plan to be deployed across the entire real estate portfolio, while taking each asset's specific local features into consideration.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,185 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006070/en/

Contacts:

Analysts investors:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

or

Press contact:

Gwenaëlle Allaire

Tel: +33(0)1 53 70 23 34