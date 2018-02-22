sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,62 Euro		-0,35
-2,19 %
WKN: A0HFXW ISIN: FR0010241638 Ticker-Symbol: M8Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCIALYS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,84
16,014
20:57
15,87
16,02
20:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MERCIALYS SA
MERCIALYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERCIALYS SA15,62-2,19 %