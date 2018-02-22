Global Automotive Push Rods Market 2017-2021 to Register a CAGR of 24.32% During the Forecast Period with COMPcams, Lunati, Schaeffler and Smith Brothers Pushrods Leading

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global automotive push rods market to grow at a CAGR of 24.32% during the period 2017-2021.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Titanium push rods for increased performance. In a racing circuit, push rod engines usually face a common issue of flexing or bending of push rods. This happens when RPM increases. With high RPM, the heavy valve spring pressure increases, and also high valve lift is observed. This aspect cannot be controlled in the race tracks as the engines are specifically designed for the purpose. Therefore, replacing the conventional steel push rods with titanium push rods would be a possible solution.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Ease of design of push rods and push rod engines. Though the OHC engines have taken over the entire market, one major advantage that push rod engines have is the ease of design. The camshaft in the push rod engines is located inside the engine block which makes push rod engines more compact compared with OHC engines. For instance, Ford's 4.6-liter OHC V8 engine is larger than the 5.0-liter Inline Windsor engine. Thus, it is being replaced. The complications start with the design of the engine. If an engine is an inline type, then there is not much of an issue using an OHC, but when it comes to V type engines, the complications increase because the distance increases. Therefore, V type engines are mostly push rod engines.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Stringent emission norms. In 2014, Europe introduced the Euro 4 norms, where the emission of the nitrogen and particulate matter must be kept low. Furthermore, it emphasizes on reducing the emission of carbon dioxide. Other emerging economies are also implementing the Euro 4 norms. Euro 1 was introduced in 1993. Each Euro norm comes up with improvements that aim at reducing harmful emissions and improving the efficiency of engines. Owing to these stringent emission norms, OEMs are focusing more on electrification and reducing the engine capacity while not compromising on the power output.



Key Vendors

COMPcams

Lunati

Schaeffler

Smith Bros. Pushrods

Other Prominent Vendors

Jinan Worldwide Auto-Accessory

Rane Engine Valve

Wuxi Xizhou Machinery

Yuhuan Huiyu Tappets

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation by Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers and Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



