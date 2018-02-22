Specialist cancer drug discovery and development business Sareum Holdings noted on Thursday that Sierra Oncology - the licence holder advancing clinical cancer candidate SRA737 - announced yesterday that it will present preclinical data demonstrating that its Chk1 inhibitor SRA737 synergises with niraparib - a poly ADP-ribose (PARP) inhibitor - in a poster at the American Association of Cancer Research annual meeting 2018 being held in Chicago from 14-18 April. The AIM-traded firm explained that ...

