sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,289 Euro		-0,002
-0,69 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.02.2018 | 18:30
(13 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 22

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:22 February 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):68,311 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.9500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.5000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.7035p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,872,636 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,872,636 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
383125.6016:23:17London Stock Exchange
254525.6516:18:57London Stock Exchange
166625.6516:18:57London Stock Exchange
97225.6016:17:32London Stock Exchange
45725.6016:12:20London Stock Exchange
243625.6016:12:20London Stock Exchange
379725.6516:01:09London Stock Exchange
16125.8015:50:40London Stock Exchange
340025.8015:50:22London Stock Exchange
214625.7515:47:49London Stock Exchange
142625.7515:47:31London Stock Exchange
125.7515:47:31London Stock Exchange
551225.7015:40:16London Stock Exchange
28225.7015:38:50London Stock Exchange
46225.5015:30:11London Stock Exchange
773325.5015:30:11London Stock Exchange
434825.5015:22:47London Stock Exchange
340025.8015:19:52London Stock Exchange
424925.8515:17:37London Stock Exchange
404925.9515:16:16London Stock Exchange
380025.8514:56:11London Stock Exchange
411525.9014:42:06London Stock Exchange
158925.7011:51:41London Stock Exchange
220025.7011:51:41London Stock Exchange
10125.7011:43:05London Stock Exchange
160025.7011:42:40London Stock Exchange
203325.7011:42:16London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire