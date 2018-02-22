Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 22 February 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 68,311 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.9500p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.5000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.7035p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,872,636 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,872,636 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

22 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3831 25.60 16:23:17 London Stock Exchange 2545 25.65 16:18:57 London Stock Exchange 1666 25.65 16:18:57 London Stock Exchange 972 25.60 16:17:32 London Stock Exchange 457 25.60 16:12:20 London Stock Exchange 2436 25.60 16:12:20 London Stock Exchange 3797 25.65 16:01:09 London Stock Exchange 161 25.80 15:50:40 London Stock Exchange 3400 25.80 15:50:22 London Stock Exchange 2146 25.75 15:47:49 London Stock Exchange 1426 25.75 15:47:31 London Stock Exchange 1 25.75 15:47:31 London Stock Exchange 5512 25.70 15:40:16 London Stock Exchange 282 25.70 15:38:50 London Stock Exchange 462 25.50 15:30:11 London Stock Exchange 7733 25.50 15:30:11 London Stock Exchange 4348 25.50 15:22:47 London Stock Exchange 3400 25.80 15:19:52 London Stock Exchange 4249 25.85 15:17:37 London Stock Exchange 4049 25.95 15:16:16 London Stock Exchange 3800 25.85 14:56:11 London Stock Exchange 4115 25.90 14:42:06 London Stock Exchange 1589 25.70 11:51:41 London Stock Exchange 2200 25.70 11:51:41 London Stock Exchange 101 25.70 11:43:05 London Stock Exchange 1600 25.70 11:42:40 London Stock Exchange 2033 25.70 11:42:16 London Stock Exchange

