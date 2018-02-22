Regulatory News:

Fabrice Ruchaud (Photo: Business Wire)

Fabrice Ruchaud will report to François Sebillotte, SFL's (Paris:FLY) Chief Resources Officer. He will be responsible for supporting SFL's transformation in a sector that increasingly uses digital technologies.

After graduating from AgroParisTech, Fabrice Ruchaud, 48, began his career with IBM. In 2009, he was appointed Chief Information Officer of RIVP and the Boulogne-Billancourt municipal authorities. In 2013, he became Chief Information Officer at Gécina, where he led the deployment of this property company's ERP system.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

