In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade in its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 15, 2018 to February 21, 2018:

Day of the

transaction Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(in EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(in EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 15.02.2018 20,000 45.5108 910,216 BATE 15.02.2018 60,000 45.5138 2,730,828 CHIX 15.02.2018 40,000 45.5148 1,820,592 TRQX 15.02.2018 274,558 45.3635 12,454,912 XPAR 16.02.2018 16,086 45.6532 734,377 BATE 16.02.2018 20,019 45.6274 913,414 CHIX 16.02.2018 62,788 45.6586 2,866,814 TRQX 16.02.2018 140,666 45.6238 6,417,719 XPAR 19.02.2018 10,198 45.9661 468,762 BATE 19.02.2018 51,495 45.9664 2,367,040 CHIX 19.02.2018 35,469 45.9656 1,630,354 TRQX 19.02.2018 126 927 45.9675 5,834,517 XPAR 20.02.2018 20,000 46.2677 925,355 BATE 20.02.2018 50,000 46.2651 2,313,255 CHIX 20.02.2018 35,000 46.2696 1,619,437 TRQX 20.02.2018 123,057 46.2707 5,693,929 XPAR 21.02.2018 19,999 46.6042 932,037 BATE 21.02.2018 55,000 46.6027 2,563,149 CHIX 21.02.2018 35,000 46.6024 1,631,084 TRQX 21.02.2018 117,285 46.6077 5,466,384 XPAR Total 1,313,547 45.9018 60,294,175

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

