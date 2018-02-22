Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver (TSXV: BHS) (OTC: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) continues to report high silver assays from the Legend, Sunshine and Big Dog mineralized zones at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, located in Oregon, USA.

A previously reported high grade five-centimeter chip sample returned 739 ounces per ton, or 21,269 grams per tonne silver. This was followed up by the results of a 20-centimetre (8 inch) by 75 centimetre (30 inch) channel sample across a 1.5 meter (5 foot) wide zone in the center of the 20 meter wide mineralized Legend zone, as well as chip samples from both sides of the structure.

The channel sample returned an impressive 400.69 ounces per ton or 12.46 kilograms per tonne silver.

Sample Type Silver Ounces per Ton Silver Grams per Tonne Copper % Zinc% Channel sample, Legend Zone 400.69 12,463 7.85 10.99 Chip Big Dog Zone 68.38 2,127 3.63 1.89 Chip, Raise 35.55 1,102 1.22 0.72 Chip Raise Top 20.48 637 1.30 6.60 Chip middle shaft 23.98 746 0.99 0.28 Chip, upper raise 20.22 629 2.07 2.64 Chip, Legend top 4.86 152 2.64 5.24 Chip, Legend bottom 17.00 529 0.49 0.76 Chip, Legend top west 1.51 47 0.03 0.23 Chip, Legend west 2.41 75 0.03 0.32

Graeme O'Neill, CEO, stated: "With the old timer miners, it was drill for structure, mine to establish grade. While continued discovery of bonanza grade silver assays at the Bayhorse greatly encourages us in our mine development, as the old timers knew, only mining over the coming months will provide us the actual mined grades."

Continued underground development work is investigating the mining projections of the Herdrick (1981) Report. The report estimated remaining shipping material at the Bayhorse Silver Mine to be 166,000 tons at 17 - 20 ounces per ton at a 7.5 ounce per ton silver cutoff for gross contained ounces of between 2,825,000 and 3,324,000 silver. The report further estimated on-site milling material to be 473,000 tons at a 3 ounce per ton silver cutoff.

Testing by Bayhorse with the Ore-Sorter at the Steinert facility in Kentucky has allowed the company to establish a lower potential cut-off grade of 2.5 ounces per ton silver.

The company previously reported that mineralization intersected 50 feet below the Sunshine and Junction Zones, 160 and 340 feet respectively from the Mine portal, increased the vertical extent of mineralization to 70 feet from 20 feet in thickness. High silver grades at the Bayhorse Silver Mine have consistently been reported in previous news releases.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

