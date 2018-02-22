Global Bot Risk Management (BRM) Market Analysis 2018-2022 Featuring Akamai, Distil Networks, PerimeterX, Shape Security, ShieldSquare, ThreatMetrix & White Ops

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Bot Risk Management (BRM) market has emerged in recent years as a critical new cybersecurity control point for online enterprises of all sizes. This market analysis establishes the scope of the market, and provides insights into sales trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and key competitors.
The term "bot" evokes top-of-mind and longstanding cybersecurity concerns, from DDoS attacks and spam to fraudulent and nefarious activities. But the bot ecosystem is much more complex, encompassing a wide variety of bots including search engine crawlers, bots operated and used between business partners, and bots that operate in a legally or ethically grey area.
While sophisticated credential stuffing bots introduce the concept of bot risk to many businesses, many others are awakening to the need for comprehensive bot management solutions capable of addressing the entire bot ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Introduction to the Research
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
3. EXTERNAL CHALLENGES - DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS: TOTAL MARKET
4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL MARKET
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Organization Size
- Percent Revenue by Organization Size Discussion
5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL MARKET
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors
- Competitive Landscape
6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. THE LAST WORD
- The Last Word - Predictions
- The Last Word - Vendor Recommendations
- The Last Word - Customer Recommendations
8. VENDOR PROFILES
- Akamai
- Distil Networks
- PerimeterX
- Shape Security
- ShieldSquare
- ThreatMetrix
- White Ops
9. APPENDIX
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic Area
- Learn More - Next Steps
