Global Bot Risk Management (BRM) Market Analysis 2018-2022 Featuring Akamai, Distil Networks, PerimeterX, Shape Security, ShieldSquare, ThreatMetrix & White Ops

The Bot Risk Management (BRM) market has emerged in recent years as a critical new cybersecurity control point for online enterprises of all sizes. This market analysis establishes the scope of the market, and provides insights into sales trends, drivers, restraints, challenges, and key competitors.

The term "bot" evokes top-of-mind and longstanding cybersecurity concerns, from DDoS attacks and spam to fraudulent and nefarious activities. But the bot ecosystem is much more complex, encompassing a wide variety of bots including search engine crawlers, bots operated and used between business partners, and bots that operate in a legally or ethically grey area.

While sophisticated credential stuffing bots introduce the concept of bot risk to many businesses, many others are awakening to the need for comprehensive bot management solutions capable of addressing the entire bot ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Introduction to the Research

2. MARKET OVERVIEW

3. EXTERNAL CHALLENGES - DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS: TOTAL MARKET

4. FORECASTS AND TRENDS - TOTAL MARKET

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Organization Size

Percent Revenue by Organization Size Discussion

5. MARKET SHARE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS - TOTAL MARKET

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors

Competitive Landscape

6. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word - Predictions

The Last Word - Vendor Recommendations

The Last Word - Customer Recommendations

8. VENDOR PROFILES

Akamai

Distil Networks

PerimeterX

Shape Security

ShieldSquare

ThreatMetrix

White Ops

9. APPENDIX

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Additional Sources of Information on Study Topic Area

Learn More - Next Steps



