The global lyocell fiber marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global lyocell fiber based on its applications in apparel, home textiles, and medical and others. This report also presents an analysis of the growth of the market based on geographic regions comprising of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Market driver: versatility of lyocell fibers

Lyocell fiber is a versatile and high-performance fiber that is commonly used in the manufacture of woven and non-woven textile products. In the initial period of commercialization of this fiber, the lyocell fiber industry focused on the apparel and fashion textile sector. However, there has been a change in the current industry scenario with lyocell fibers being sought after by the industrial and technical sectors along with the apparel sector. It is also commonly used in the manufacture of various non-woven products such as filters, wipes, and hygiene products.

Market trend: rise in number of new applications

The increasing necessity and need for fiber products from the modern healthcare industry are resulting in the development of the medical fiber and medical textile sectors. Lyocell fibers offer moisture absorbability, softness, and high strength in both dry and wet states. Also, these fibers exhibit low shrinkage properties and remain stable after multiple washes. Also, these fibers have no harmful properties as they are produced using organic and non-toxic solvents. Therefore, lyocell fibers are preferred in sensitive medical applications such as wound care products, surgical gowns, drapes, and tampons.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for textile, fiber, and compositesresearch, "Lyocell fiber is one of the leading cellulose fiber materials widely used in hygiene-based applications. These fibers offer excellent moisture absorbent properties to various non-woven products such as dry and pre-humidified wipes and hygiene products. The real advantage of lyocell fiber mainly resides in their opacity, extra softness, and exceptional purity, which makes them suitable for sensitive applications such as baby diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products."

Market challenge: declining prices of synthetic fibers

The global fiber market offers various natural and synthetic fibers. Lyocell fiberis a man-made fiber derived from natural sources such as wood-based cellulose. Cotton, rayon, nylon, polyester, and polypropylene are some of the natural and synthetic fibers available in the market. Synthetic fibers account for nearly 63%-67% of the global textile fibers market.

