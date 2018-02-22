The latest market research report by Technavio on the global silicone sealants market predicts a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global silicone sealants market based on end-user segments such as construction, automotive, insulating glass, and others. The report also provides an analysis of the market's growth across various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global silicone sealants market, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Growing demand from construction industry: a major market driver

Increase in R&D activities: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global silicone sealants market with 41% share in 2017

Silicone sealants are used in the construction industry for reliable, flexible, and waterproof joints in a broad range of applications ranging from small domestic renovations to river-spanning bridges.

Silicone sealants are commonly used in facade and roofing systems, windows, and wall panels and partitions, owing to their properties such as better adhesion to all substrates and moisture and weather resistance. The growing demand silicone sealants for glazing, flooring, and joining applications in the construction industry is expected to drive the demand for silicone sealants.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foradditives, adhesives, and sealants research, "The emerging economies are estimated to account for approximately 63% share of the construction industry by 2025. The growing construction activities comprising of infrastructure and residential projects in APAC and the Middle-East will foster demand for silicone sealants thus, driving market growth during the forecast period."

Technological advancements: emerging market trend

The growing innovation and product development in silicone sealants are expected to boost demand for silicone sealants during the forecast period. Vendors such as 3M, Henkel, and DowDuPont have increased their R&D activities for silicone sealants. The growing innovation from the developed countries such as the US, Germany, France, and the UK is also expected to augment market growth.

For instance, in 2016, Henkel introduced a brand-new silicone adhesive sealant technology for electronics applicationto provide flexibility and high performance. The BERGQUIST TLB 400 SLT is a two-part silicone sealant used in automotive module applications. Its adaptable thermal cure profile makes it fully curable at temperatures from 77°F to 356°F. This technologically advanced sealant allows the automotive specialists to accommodate different manufacturing protocols.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global silicone sealants market, followed by EMEA and the Americas in 2017. However, APAC is also the fastest growing market due to increased construction activities in the region.

EMEA and the Americas are expected to witness a small decline in their market share over the forecast period which will be absorbed by APAC to further increase its market share by close to 2%.

