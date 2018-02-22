Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.: Announcing Inaugural Deployment of Its Fotodigm Technology

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. ("Parallax" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PRLX) is an integrated digital healthcare company focused on connected health technology-enabled, integrated care delivery products and services on a proprietary platform, that allows for remote communication, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients.The Company is pleased to announce today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parallax Health Management, Inc. ("PHM"), has contracted to deploy "Fotodigm," its novel patent-pending remote patient monitoring ("RPM") and Telehealth technology that provides its clients with a solution to remote care's two biggest challenges; cost and patient adoption.

"Our Chief Technology Officer of Parallax has filed patent claims on his vision of a model that challenged the status quo of current RPM offerings by leapfrogging existing complex incongruent modalities of RPM in the marketplace," stated Paul Arena, Parallax's Chief Executive Offer. Mr. Arena further stated, "As a recipient of multiple national awards on technology and the advancement of human interest, Nathaniel Bradley, Parallax's CTO, has a proven track record foundational intellectual property portfolios for Behavioral Targeted Marketing, advertising-based revenue models and Internet Accessibility that have provided consumer companies with solutions that increased their revenues by billions of dollars over the last decade."

"Fotodigm, a core component part of our Good Health Outcomes healthcare platform, is a system that allows for the remote collection, validation, and dissemination of a patient's health information remotely; allowing their doctor to evaluate patient data, make a diagnosis and prognosis to manage the patient's health more effectively," stated Mr. Bradley.

Mr. Bradley, added, "I believe my team has developed a game changing platform that fills a need for patient and caregivers alike, that is currently not available in the market. The Fotodigm technology gets us closer to our goal of providing an environment where doctors and caregivers can have easy access to their patient's data, and patients can have access to their doctors and caregivers in an easy to use format delivered at a measurable discount to competition pricing.

About Parallax Health Sciences, Inc.

Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. ("Parallax" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: PRLX), is an integrated digital healthcare company, focused on connected health technology-enabled, integrated care delivery products and services, on a proprietary platform, that allows for remote communication, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients. Parallax's novel applications patented interoperable point of care testing platforms, tests and devises, Augmented Reality driven data analytic information systems and a patent-pending patient monitoring platform is designed for the evolving needs of today's healthcare system stakeholders; patients, payers, and providers.

The Company is focused on personalized patient healthcare through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Parallax Health Management, Parallax Behavioral Health and Parallax Diagnostics.

