Conductor, Inc.: Google, Amazon and WeWork Featured at 6th Annual C3 Conference March 7-8

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading organic marketing company, Conductor (https://www.conductor.com/) announced it will host its annual C3 Conference (https://c3.conductor.com/) March 7-8th at New World Stages in New York City. The conference will bring together more than 800 marketing leaders from large global brands including Google, Amazon and WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, to discuss all-things marketing - from integrating chatbots into your marketing plan, to the role SEO plays in building your global content strategy.

"There is no other event where so many great companies are coming together to learn and share how to be successful with modern marketing," said Seth Besmertnik, CEO and Co-founder of Conductor. "We are thrilled to be hosting yet another C3 conference in New York to bring together the world's best marketers to demonstrate how to earn customers the right way."

The conference brings together the best of the best in the industry to see inside real use cases to glimpse how great brands successfully run their marketing programs. Through these action-oriented sessions, power executives will elevate industry conversations and raise challenges and solutions. In its 6th year, the event has been divided into three brand new tracks: Big Picture Strategy, Creative Innovation, and Winning Tactics.

Attendees will learn the latest marketing insights from leading global executives, to name a few:

Louis Gray, Analytics Advocate, Google (https://c3.conductor.com/team/louis-gray/) - Big Picture Strategy, "Marketing With Data: Hearts, Charts and Shopping Carts"

Garth O'Brien, Director & Global Head, SEO, GoDaddy (https://c3.conductor.com/team/garth-obrien/) - Winning Tactics, "Tracking Global Success: From Testing to Search Intent and Beyond"

Todd Friesen, Director of Digital Strategy & SEO, Salesforce (https://www.linkedin.com/in/todd-friesen-8285bb/) - Creative Innovation, "Inside Salesforce.com - Digital Strategy in Enterprise B2B"

Additional speakers range from many of the world's best-known brands in both B2B and B2C, to key influencers in the industry such as Microsoft, Home Depot, Slack, Aetna, American Eagle Outfitters, HTC, Forrester, Ticketmaster and many more. Key influencers include Joe Pulizzi (Founder, Content Marketing Institute), Wil Reynolds (Founder and Director of Strategy at Seer Interactive) and Alison Levine (NY Times best-selling author and Everest expedition team captain).

For more information about the confirmed speaker roster please visit: https://c3.conductor.com/speakers (https://c3.conductor.com/speakers).

"I'm very excited to be speaking at C3 this year, it's one of the rare conferences that features content right at the cutting-edge of marketing blended together with an experience that leaves every marketer inspired and energized for the future," said Purna Virji, Senior Manager, Global Engagement at Microsoft. "If you are a marketer who is serious about success in the modern age, you need to be there."

For more information about C3 go to https://c3.conductor.com/ (https://c3.conductor.com/).

