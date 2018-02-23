Mandalay Resources Corporation Files Audited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX:MND) today filed its audited financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2017. The Company's condensed and consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, together with its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the corresponding period are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com/) and on the Company's website at www.mandalayresources.com (http://www.mandalayresources.com/).
For Further Information:
Mark Sander
President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg DiTomaso
Director of Investor Relations
Contact:
1.647.260.1566
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on executing a roll-up strategy, creating critical mass by aggregating advanced or in production gold, copper, silver and antimony projects in Australia, the Americas and Europe to generate near-term cash flow and shareholder value.
