Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House to Release New Edition of Company's Best-Selling Novel, QUIETUS by Vivian Schilling

Quality Trade Paperback Edition of Acclaimed Thriller to Hit Bookstores and Libraries Nationwide, Beginning with Feb. 27 Launch Date

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Independent Publisher and film distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE), has announced a February 27 release date for a new, trade paperback edition of the best-selling, critically-praised novel, 'QUIETUS' by author Vivian Schilling. The popular novel was first released by Hannover House in hardcover edition in January 2002, with subsequent and successful releases including a paperback edition from Penguin-Putnam and a mass market edition from Onyx Publishing.



Quietus Trade Paperback Edition, from Bookworks / Hannover House

The new edition of QUIETUS is priced at $14.95 suggested retail and will be available at selected Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Hudson Stores as well as independently owned-and-operated specialty bookstores, schools and libraries.

QUIETUS has been well-received by reviewers and readers alike. Some of the many notable reviewer comments include:

'Vivian Schilling's Quietus is a great gothic raven perched somewhere between Anne Rice and Iris Murdoch. It's a spooky, sweeping book of death, dreams and psychosexual intrigue. Schilling herself - in her deft melding of mythic animus and modern anxiety - seems like the bastard daughter of Carl Jung and Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley. I loved it.'

- James Ireland Baker, Time Out New York

'Powerful. . .an enlightening and thought-provoking look at what lies beyond our mortal lives.'

- Arizona Daily Sun

'Award-winning author Vivian Schilling's novel Quietus is a bold and terrifying tale of suspense as survivors of a deadly crash awaken in a hospital with untrustworthy memories and uncertain futures. A tense, involving, complex, deftly-written and highly recommended saga about unraveling the defenses of the human mind one by one. . . Haunting to the very end.' - Midwest Book Review

'Vivian Schilling writes dramatically, with a talent for making the reader visualize as though the scenes were on film. . .well told and highly engaging. . .devilishly clever.'

- Book Reporter

'An intelligent and gothic masterpiece.' - West Coast Literary Review

'Rich and intelligent. . .well written.' - The Women's Connection

For more information on 'QUIETUS,' visit the author at www.VivianSchilling.com, or on FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/VivianSchillingAuthor/.



Author Vivian Schilling

NEW RELEASE / LISTING DETAILS

TITLE: QUIETUS

AUTHOR: VIVIAN SCHILLING

PUBLISHER: BOOKWORKS, INC. (Label: HANNOVER HOUSE)

GENRE: FICTION / LITERATURE

L.O.C. CATEGORIES: 1. Near-death experiences - Fiction. 2. Suspense fiction.

BISAC CATEGORIES: FIC019000, FIC031080, FIC030000

FORMAT: TRADE COVER (PAPERBACK)

5.375 X 8.5 X 1.25 / Case Lot 24 units / 36 lbs.

PAGES & ISBN: 608 pages // ISBN 978-164008044-7

ON-SALE DATE: FEB. 27, 2018

SUGG. RETAIL: $14.95

AUTHOR'S SITE: www.VivianSchilling.com.

LOGLINE:

From acclaimed author Vivian Schilling comes a psychological thriller that raises provocative questions about fate, mortality and what lies beyond. Of epic scope, Quietus is the haunting story of a young woman brought back from the brink of death to find the world around her irrevocably altered.

SYNOPSIS:

On a stormy winter night, a small plane bound for Boston goes down in the treacherous White Mountains. Through a haze of morphine, Kylie O'Rourke awakens in the hospital to confused and harrowing memories of the crash. Though trapped within the wreckage with her husband, she recalls wandering the icy mountainside and speaking with the other passengers, including one who had died on impact. As the bizarre aftermath becomes sharper in her mind, it appears more ominous, along with the unshakable feeling that her survival somehow defied fate.

Reassured by her doctor that the disturbing memories had been caused by her sedation, Kylie returns to her life in Boston, but the aftermath of the tragedy proves unbearable. As her husband slips away from her into his own world of survivor's guilt and deceit, Kylie is seized by a growing paranoia that someone is stalking her every move. In her nightmares, the predator is a specter crossing over from the mountaintop to reclaim her. Then a sudden and freakish tragedy sends Kylie's world toppling. While those around her fear she is losing her mind, she finds herself caught up in a chain of events she cannot escape.

With spellbinding intrigue, Quietus takes the reader to the brink of reason, to the edge where spiritual and physical meet, building with frenetic momentum to it's shocking and haunting climax.

