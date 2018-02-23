The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive adhesive tapes market predicts a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006718/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive adhesive tapes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive adhesive tapes market based on application (interior, exterior, and others) and material (polypropylene, paper, and others), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive adhesive tapes market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Low cost of operation for adhesive tape applications: a major market driver

High-performance adhesive tapes for advanced aerodynamic application: emerging market trend

Demand from EMEA to surpass the Americas by 2022

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Low cost of operation for adhesive tape applications: a major market driver

Low cost of operation for adhesive tape applications is one of the major factors driving the global automotive adhesive tapes market The direct advantages of employing adhesive tapes for assembly functions include low cost of adhesive tapes and easy assembly, which, in turn ensures lower requirement for labor and shorter post-assembly curing time. Moreover, automotive adhesive tapes require fewer testing and validation protocols and offer application-specific product features. The low cost of implementation of adhesive tapes in the assembly process is a major advantage as it enables substantial cost savings, making it one of the most attractive joining options.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

High-performance adhesive tapes for advanced aerodynamic application: emerging market trend

Adhesive tape materials are being developed to cater to the needs of various industrial applications. A newly developed adhesive tape in any industry can be deployed in other industries with a similar application. High-performance adhesive tape has numerous features such as high bonding strength, low net thickness of the tape, high flexibility, functionality and peel resistance.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "It is expected that high-performance adhesive tapes will find a direct application in vehicles. The high load bearing capability makes the product a feasible option for the fabrication of lightweight structures in vehicles."

Global market opportunities

The increasing electrification of vehicles and the development of electric cars are giving rise to the demand for lightweight, robust joining methods. EMEA is expected to surpass the automotive adhesive tape market share of the Americas during the forecast period.

Major contributing countries to the adhesive tape application in the Americas are the US, Mexico, and Brazil. Mexico is a major hub for manufacturing of automotive products. Asia contributes about 78% to the automotive adhesive tape revenue for APAC. In Asia, countries like China, Japan, and India are the major hubs for automotive manufacturing.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006718/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com