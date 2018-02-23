Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the banking industry. A renowned retail banker wanted to refurbish their marketing plans to meet the business goals of better revenue, sales, and profit. The client wanted to gain an understanding of the previous relationship between marketing spending and business performance.

According to the marketing mix optimization experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix optimization helps organizations to measure the effect of packaging, advertising, and distribution challenges on the sales revenue."

The banking sector players base their marketing budgets on a percentage of last year's revenue, which results in wasteful spending. Marketing mix optimization helps organizations in the banking sector to allocate their marketing elements to determine the net effect on the company's profit. The Retail banking sector focuses on doing businesses directly with the customers to expand services such as debit cards, credit cards, transactional accounts, personal loans, and mortgages.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to comprehend the sales drivers and their ROI for their offerings across media platforms. The client was able to move their resources to form an optimal marketing mix. Also, the client was able to build reliable marketing models to improve top-line revenue and ROI continuously.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict, monitor, and periodically assess the impact of marketing campaigns on their business performance

Quantify the marketing decisions of the past and predict the future sales of marketing variables

This marketing mix optimization solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating the impact of different components of marketing plans

Understanding the trends in the specific industry and pricing differences across sales regions

