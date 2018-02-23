NTT Develops Low-latency Optical Access Technology That Operates in Coordination with 5G Mobile System

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Achieving Efficient Accommodation and Operation of Base Stations -

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) has developed low-latency optical access technology that helps to reduce the number of optical fibers needed to accommodate base stations, especially during the period when the fifth and subsequent generation mobile systems are introduced. NTT has also conducted a feasibility trial in which the optical access system has operated in coordination with a mobile system.

This technology reduces data transmission latency which is an issue when applying optical access systems, widely used for accessing the Internet, to a mobile system. It is achieved by making optical line terminals and base station aggregation units in a telecom office operate in coordination with the signal control.

(Fig.1: https://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M103662/201802211148/_prw_PA1fl_745S870e.pdf)

By applying optical access systems with the technology to a mobile system, it becomes possible to efficiently use optical fibers between a telecom office and base stations. This reduces both the number of optical fibers required and the ports of the base station aggregation unit, enabling efficient operation of base stations. Detailed discussions on this technology have been initiated at ITU-T, a standardization organization.

NTT is committed to ongoing R&D to help mobile operators in efficient construction of their networks.

For details,

http://www.ntt.co.jp/news2018/1802e/180214a.html

