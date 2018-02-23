On 23 February 2018, AS LHV Group decided to increase the share capital of it's subsidiary AS LHV Pank by 10,000,000 euros.



Increasing the share capital has been foreseen in the capital plan in order to support the growth of the loan portfolio of AS LHV Pank. As a result, AS LHV Pank will issue 10,000,000 new shares with nominal value of 1 euro. The shares will be issued without premium and will be subscribed by AS LHV Group, the sole shareholder of the bank. AS LHV Group will pay for the shares with a monetary payment at the expense of free funds, the transaction is considered to be intragroup payment. The issued shares will give the right to receive dividends as soon as the increase of share capital has been registered in the Commercial register.