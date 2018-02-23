AMPLEXOR a Platinum Sponsor and Presenter at XTM LIVE in Amsterdam

LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPLEXOR, a leading provider of global content and language solutions, is a platinum sponsor for XTM LIVE: The Translation Technology Power Summit taking place 1-2 March in Amsterdam. AMPLEXOR will present on 1 March.

XTM LIVE Europe builds on the success of XTM LIVE hosted by SONY in May 2017. This two-day event offers an opportunity to connect with localization professionals from international enterprises, learn best practices and share valuable insights into the latest advancements in translation technology.

Andreas Ljungström, a Global Solutions Architect at AMPLEXOR, will present, "Mastering In-Country Review - From Sticky Notes and Email Overload to a Lean Online Process." This interactive talk focuses on the do's and don'ts of in-country review and how to evolve outdated, clumsy in-country review into a more efficient and cost-effective revision process. Attendees can expect to learn about pain points experienced by in-country reviewers; how to implement lean, online translation and revision processes; and how to eliminate tedious, offline tasks and time-consuming data handling.

Regarding his presentation at the upcoming XTM LIVE event, Ljungström said, "Many companies struggle not only with source content, but also with ensuring target-language content is accurate and gets to market faster. Often, language buyers find themselves pitted in quality disputes, doing the same corrections repeatedly or even simply chasing files in endless paper trails. It doesn't have to be that way. There are simple ways of improving the translation/review process through automation, web-based tools and smart workflows, alleviating stakeholders from cumbersome, menial tasks while saving time and money."

Learn more about AMPLEXOR at XTM LIVE: "Mastering In-Country Review - From Sticky Notes and Email Overload to a Lean Online Process" 1 March at 15:25 P.M. CET

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987 and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace & Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR's turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.

