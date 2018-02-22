sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,45 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 928721 ISIN: FR0000074148 Ticker-Symbol: BZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSYSTEM SA
ASSYSTEM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSYSTEM SA30,450,00 %