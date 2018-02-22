DGAP-Ad-hoc: SQS Software Quality Systems AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel SQS Software Quality Systems AG: Amicable Resignation of Three Supervisory Board Members 22-Feb-2018 / 17:28 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 **of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014, MAR)* *22 February 2018* *SQS Software Quality Systems AG ("SQS")* *Amicable Resignation of Three Supervisory Board Members* Following the acquisition by Assystem Services Deutschland GmbH of shares/depositary interests representing 98.77 per cent. of SQS' issued share capital through a recommended voluntary public cash offer, the chairman of the Supervisory Board of SQS, Mr. David Bellin, as well as the Supervisory Board members Mr. Heinz Bons and Mr. Jeremy Hamer have declared their resignation from their office with effect as of the end of 23 March 2018. SQS will apply for the appointment of replacement members in due course. The management expresses its thanks for the past engagement and achievements of these three gentlemen who contributed materially to the success of SQS in recent years. *For further information, please contact:* Diederik Vos, Chief Executive Officer of SQS René Gawron, Chief Financial Officer of SQS Tel. +49 (0) 2203 9154-0 22-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SQS Software Quality Systems AG Stollwerckstraße 11 51149 Köln Germany Phone: +49 (0)2203-9154-0 Fax: +49 (0)2203-9154-15 E-mail: info@sqs.de Internet: www.sqs.de ISIN: DE0005493514 WKN: 549351 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London End of Announcement DGAP News Service 656901 22-Feb-2018 CET/CEST

