Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 23 February 2018 - The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:

Thursday 22 March 2018 at 2.00 pm (CET)

at Royal Arena, entrance G, Hannemanns Allé 20, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors and Appendix 2: Revised Remuneration Principles is enclosed.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS - PROPOSED CHANGES IN COMPOSITION

All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election. Chairman of the Board of Directors Göran Ando has decided not to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in March 2018. The Board of Directors proposes current member of the Board of Directors Helge Lund to be elected as chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors recommends election of Helge Lund as chairman of the Board primarily due to his extensive experience within management of global companies. Helge Lund is also assessed to have the personal qualifications required to be chairman.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman), Brian Daniels, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt and Kasim Kutay.

The Board of Directors proposes election of Andreas Fibig and Martin Mackay as new members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Mr Fibig is chairman of the board and chief executive officer of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., US, and has previously held a number of management positions with other pharmaceutical companies. The Board of Directors recommends election of Mr Fibig primarily because of his extensive global experience within biopharmaceutical companies, in-depth knowledge of strategy, sales and marketing and knowledge about how large international companies operate.

Mr Mackay is former executive vice president and global head of Research and Development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., US, and has also been head of Research & Development in both AstraZeneca plc. and Pfizer, Inc. The Board of Directors recommends election of Mr Mackay primarily because of his background as a R&D executive with extensive experience in building a pipeline, acquiring products and managing the portfolio of early-stage and late-stage projects in large international pharmaceutical companies.

Further information

Media: Katrine Sperling +45 3079 6718 krsp@novonordisk.com (mailto:krsp@novonordisk.com) Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:mailtokiau@novonordisk.com) Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com) Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com (mailto:haoe@novonordisk.com) Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com) Christina Kjær +45 3079 3009 cnje@novonordisk.com (mailto:cnje@novonordisk.com) Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com (mailto:kpvj@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 18 / 2018





PR180223_AGM_Notice_UK (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2171000/836461.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire

