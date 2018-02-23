Capgemini announced today that it has appointed Anirban Bose as Head of its Financial Services Global Strategic Business Unit. He also becomes a member of the Group Executive Board. Anirban succeeds Thierry Delaporte who has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Group.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group said, "Anirban's proven leadership of Capgemini's banking and capital markets practice is the epitome of why our Financial Services Business Unit consistently delivers top line results for our clients around the world. I have every confidence that Anirban's industry knowledge, relentless enthusiasm for innovation, and keen business acumen will drive our Global Financial Services team to even greater heights."

Kartik Ramakrishnan replaces Anirban in his previous role of Head of Capgemini's Banking and Capital Markets Business Unit.

Anirban Bose' Biography:

Prior to his new role, from 2015, Anirban was the Head of Capgemini's Banking and Capital Markets Business Unit which serves 12 of the world's top 15 banking and financial services organizations, with teams spread across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Between 2007 and 2015 Anirban led Capgemini's Banking Business Unit.

Prior to this from 2004 to 2007, Anirban served as executive vice president at Kanbay before its 2007 acquisition by Capgemini. At Kanbay, Anirban drove development of the company's credit services practice and led global delivery. He also steered Kanbay's banking business unit, which offered strategic consulting to multiple global brands.

Anirban graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Technology degree. He earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago.

Note to editors:

A high-resolution photograph of Anirban Bose is available on request.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2017 global revenues of EUR 12.8 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.People matter, results count.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222006655/en/

Contacts:

Capgemini

Sam Connatty, +44 (0) 370 904 3601

sam.connatty@capgemini.com